Lighting work completed in Amos

Lighting work completed in Amos

MUĞLA
Lighting work completed in Amos

The lighting installation in the ancient city of Amos in Muğla's Marmaris district has been completed.

Located 20 kilometers southwest of Marmaris on Asarcık Hill, the ancient city saw the conclusion of its 2024 works under the leadership of Associate Professor Mehmet Gürbüzer from Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University’s Faculty of Arts, Archaeology Department, as part of the Legacy for the Future project. Work for 2025 is scheduled to begin in February.

Excavations, which were granted Presidential Decree status in 2022 and are supported under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Legacy for the Future project, will continue with sponsorship from the Marmaris Chamber of Commerce (MTO), the Marmaris Municipality and Martı Hotel and Marina.

As part of the MTO’s sponsorship, 50 solar LED floodlights were installed in the ancient city under the supervision of archaeologists, following the implementation of security cameras and camera traps.

MTO President Mutlu Ayhan stated that they wanted to leave a lasting legacy for Marmaris in honor of the chamber's 30th anniversary.

Explaining that security has been enhanced with cameras and traps, Ayhan said: “We hope the city will be granted archaeological site status. Amos, which is drawing an increasing number of visitors each year, leads the way in establishing cultural tourism in Marmaris. We will continue working to make it suitable for nighttime museum visits in the future. From now on, the 3,000-year-old Amos ancient city will welcome boats entering Marmaris Bay in the evening with its lights.”

Excavation president Associate Professor Mehmet Gürbüzer noted that after the security and lighting improvements, the city will now also be accessible at night.

Surface surveys began in 2019 at the ancient city. Excavations conducted under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Legacy for the Future project have uncovered a necropolis area, Athena Temple, a public cistern, parts of an ancient road and staircase, sections of residential buildings, and the stage building of a theater. A section believed to have served as a thermopolium (a type of restaurant) and a storage area during the ancient period was also discovered.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

    Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

  2. DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

    DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

  3. Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

    Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

  4. Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

    Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

  5. 28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

    28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes
Recommended
Stephen Kings rock radio station wont go silent

Stephen King's rock radio station won't go silent

Brazilian film forces nation to reckon with dictatorship trauma

Brazilian film forces nation to reckon with dictatorship trauma
It Ends With Us director sues New York Times for libel over Blake Lively story

'It Ends With Us' director sues New York Times for libel over Blake Lively story
Orhan Kemal’s house listed for sale

Orhan Kemal’s house listed for sale

Best Tourism Village expected to attract more attention

Best Tourism Village expected to attract more attention
Jolie and Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years

Jolie and Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years
WORLD Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece officially commenced its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Jan. 2, marked by a welcoming ceremony at the U.N. headquarters.
ECONOMY Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

The Turkish manufacturing sector neared stabilization in December as rates of moderation in output, new orders, purchasing and inventories all softened over the course of the month, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) PMI survey has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿