Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan

Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan

With the revival of the economy, industrial production and other activities, the return of locals to the earthquake-hit provinces will accelerate in the coming period, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“Our objective is to [let those who have been evacuated] return to their homes, jobs and lives as soon as possible. I believe that the returns will accelerate with the intensification of agricultural work, with the opening of temporary trade centers and shops, and with the start of industrial production,” Erdoğan said at an iftar dinner late on March 26 in Istanbul.

Following the twin earthquakes of Feb. 6 that killed more than 50,000 people in 11 provinces in southern Türkiye, millions of people have moved to other parts of the country. They have been settled in the state’s different guesthouses, university dormitories and other relevant places.

Around 14.5 million people have been impacted by the disaster and the state is taking all the necessary actions to recover and start the construction of permanent houses for the earthquake survivors, Erdoğan reiterated.

The Turkish people and civil society have been always in the support of the earthquake victims since the first day, the president said, “At the same time, we will never forget the international assistance, especially from friendly and brotherly countries.”

As the disaster has impacted a wide area with millions of people and during harsh winter conditions, some delays and shortcomings in providing assistance and basic needs did take place, Erdoğan admitted. “But all have been compensated in a short span of time. Our objective is to revive the region in one year by building 650,000 houses, including social and economic units.”

Erdoğan said he will continue to lay the foundations of the mass houses to be erected in the earthquake-hit zone. The new residential areas will be in line with the cultural and historical fabric of the region with low-rise and earthquake-proof buildings, he said.

Stressing that Türkiye will hold one of its most critical elections on May 14, Erdoğan underlined the need for unity as the country is readying to mark its second century during which it can improve its democracy and economy.

“We are on the eve of a critical decision for our dreams, vision and targets in the next century of our nation and country, dubbed the Century of Türkiye. I wholeheartedly believe that our people will not leave us alone in this struggle as they never did in our past struggles,” he stated.

TÜRKIYE Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

    Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

  2. MHP leader says Hüda Par has no links to Hizballah

    MHP leader says Hüda Par has no links to Hizballah

  3. Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan

    Life to return to normal in quake-hit region as economy revives: Erdoğan

  4. 'Mega-strike' disrupts travel in Germany

    'Mega-strike' disrupts travel in Germany

  5. North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier

    North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
Recommended
Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake

Nearly 60,000 Syrian refugees in Türkiye return home after quake
MHP leader says Hüda Par has no links to Hizballah

MHP leader says Hüda Par has no links to Hizballah
French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye

French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye
Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work

Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work
Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says
Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims

Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims
WORLD Mega-strike disrupts travel in Germany

'Mega-strike' disrupts travel in Germany

A major strike brought much of Germany's air traffic, rail service and commuter lines to a halt on Monday as workers demand wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation.

ECONOMY IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF chief Georgieva reiterates her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3 percent due to the war and monetary tightening

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”