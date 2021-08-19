Life sentences sought for femicide suspect

MUĞLA

A prosecutor has sought life sentences for a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old woman, Bensu Narlı, in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district.



The first hearing of the case took place on Aug. 17, as the prosecution’s assessment sought life sentences for suspect Serhat Kantaş on charges of “premeditated murder” in connection with her death.



Kantaş’s friend Emircan Duman was also charged of aiding and abetting the murder.



In his defense, Kantaş admitted that he shot Narlı with a rifle he hid behind the door, but said that he did not commit the murder by planning and that he regretted it.



The suspect stated that he had a relationship with the young woman for a while, but when he learned that she was seeing someone else, he went into a fit of jealousy.



The trial was adjourned until Aug. 25.



Speaking to the reporters after the trial, Müge Kızılırmak, the lawyer of the Narlı family, emphasized that the concrete evidence in the file is very clear.



“We foresee that at the next hearing, the suspect will be given aggravated life imprisonment for premeditated murder. We think that the decision will be announced at the hearing on Aug. 25,” she said.



Narlı’s case reignited debate over mounting violence against women in Turkey, where more than 225 women have been killed so far this year.