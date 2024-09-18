Life expectancy rises in tune with educational attainment: TÜİK

ANKARA

Individuals with higher levels of education have longer life expectancies overall in the country, while life expectancy is shorter for those with lower levels of education, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

Covering the period between 2021 and 2023, the life tables TÜİK released on Sept. 18 marks the first time that life expectancy data based on educational attainment was released to the public.

Examining life expectancy based on education levels in relation to gender, the data indicated that life expectancy rose in line with education levels for both male and females in the country.

"Life expectancy at birth,” referring to the average number of years that a newborn is anticipated to live, in the event that they are subjected to current mortality risks, decreased to 77.3 years between the years 2021 and 2023 while it was 77.5 years between 2020 and 2022.

Males in Türkiye had a life expectancy of 74.8 years at birth between 2020 and 2022, while the figure stood at 74.7 years between the years 2021 and 2023.

The same figure also witnessed a slight decrease for women, as females had a life expectancy of 80 years between 2021 and 2023 while it was calculated as 80.3 between 2020 and 2022.

The average remaining life expectancy was 63.5 years for individuals at age 15, 49.1 years at age 30 and 30.1 years at 50, according to the data.

A person 65 years of age had an average remaining life expectancy of 17.4 years, the data showed, corresponding to a life expectancy of 15.7 years for males and 19 years for females.

Eastern province of Tunceli emerged as the province with the highest life expectancy at birth rate with 80.8 years, while southeastern provinces of Şırnak and Mardin provinces came in second and third at 79.7 years.

The province with the lowest life expectancy was the southern province of Kilis with 76.1 years, the data indicated, followed by two other southern provinces of Gaziantep and Adana respectively at 76.2 and 76.8 years.