Libya resumes flight service starting with Turkey

  • July 27 2020 09:25:55

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
Ending a four-month-plus hiatus due to the pandemic, Libyan airlines resumed flights on July 27 starting with renewed service to Libya's ally Turkey

The first of the restarted flights were by Libyan Wings Airlines to Turkey, said Misrata International Airport in a statement.

Misrata is based in a coastal town of the same name some 187 kilometers (116 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.

The second scheduled flight is set to be an Afriqiyah Airways flight.

Turkish-Libyan relations have deep roots, and Turkey has been a strong supporter of the country’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). Last fall the countries signed pacts on military and security cooperation as well as maritime boundaries.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Libya on March 15 closed its land and air borders, along with many other countries worldwide.

 

