‘Legends of Istanbul’ narrates legendary stories

ISTANBUL

"Legends of Istanbul," performed at the Yücel Arts Center beside the Basilica Cistern in Fatih, unites the city's legends from Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror to Medusa and Hagia Sophia to Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi, drawing in both local and international visitors.

Producer Murat Ceylan, who created the event, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the idea was inspired by the musicals he encountered during his visits to the United Kingdom and New York.

Explaining that the show received considerable interest, Ceylan said, “I wanted to create a cultural experience for local and foreign visitors who often miss out on such opportunities in Istanbul. We also dream of keeping the city's legends alive by passing them from one person to another.”

Ceylan shared more about the performance, saying, “Legends of Istanbul is not just a show — it is a multilingual, multi-layered live experience that blends Istanbul’s legends with music, dance, visual storytelling and digital effects. From Medusa’s cursed gaze to the prophecy of the snake and the princess at the Maiden’s Tower, from Hürrem Sultan’s strength to Sultan Mehmed’s determination and Hezarfen’s legendary flight, we bring these tales to life.”

He noted that eight stories are told with 15 different costumes. “It is a technologically enhanced production. Unlike traditional theatre, we use a translucent screen that allows us to enhance the narrative with digital visuals. The live performance happens behind the screen, and we combine digital content, live acting, music and visual effects to deliver a spectacular experience.”

Ceylan especially invited history and art enthusiasts, as well as tour guides and agencies, to attend.

He also emphasized that the show is in English, supported by English and Turkish subtitles. “We want foreign visitors to not only see the landmarks of Istanbul but also feel its spirit through powerful visual storytelling,” he added.

An interdisciplinary project

Choreographer Uğur Can Arıkan explained that they reenact Istanbul’s stories in the show. “We present narratives from different periods and figures such as Hürrem Sultan, Mimar Sinan, Hezarfen Çelebi and Medusa. The show begins with a narrator and continues with short visual segments covering eight different stories. As the first of its kind, the project combines digital art, dance and theatre — making it a truly interdisciplinary endeavor. It was a new experience for all of us, and I’m extremely proud and happy to be a part of it.”

Actress Tuğçe Doygunel said this was her first time participating in such a project. “It was really exciting to be part of something unique. I’ve been involved in many productions, but never one quite like this. It’s a historical project that spans 500 years and includes many important characters. We’re getting great feedback from audiences.”

Actress Ay Çakır expressed her joy in portraying significant historical figures, noting how rewarding it is to introduce them to both local and international viewers.

Actor Ozan Fakıoğlu, who plays a sultan and Mimar Sinan, said, “Other characters like Perseus and Hezarfen also appear in the show. We’re excited and hopeful for what’s to come.”

Legends of Istanbul is performed every day at 4 p.m.