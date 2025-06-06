Legendary Orient Express arrives in Türkiye from Paris

EDİRNE

The historic Venice Simplon-Orient Express, famed for its luxurious charm and immortalized in Agatha Christie’s novel “Murder on the Orient Express,” entered Türkiye on June 4, marking another chapter in its storied journey from Paris to Istanbul.

The iconic train set off from Paris on May 30, carrying 64 passengers on board. Following picturesque stops in Budapest and Bucharest, the train made its long-anticipated arrival in the western province of Edirne, where it was greeted with festive Turkish flair.

A traditional folk dance troupe welcomed the passengers at the station, drawing warm applause and eager participation from the international guests. Some travelers joined the dancers, while even train staff couldn’t resist joining the celebration.

Train operations manager Bruno Janssens spoke to the press at the stop, highlighting the timeless allure of the journey.

“We began our voyage from Paris on May 30. After passing through Budapest and Bucharest, we are thrilled to enter Türkiye. Our final destination is Istanbul. This is our first trip this year, another journey is planned for October,” Janssens said. “It’s always a pleasure to travel the historic and legendary route from Paris to Istanbul.”

American passenger Rand Mason described the experience as “wonderful,” sharing his admiration for Türkiye. “It’s one of my favorite countries,” he said. “This journey offers a fantastic opportunity to explore countries I didn’t know much about. Their histories are remarkable. The best part is arriving in Istanbul.”

“I love Turkish TV series. I am a big fan of Engin Akyürel and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ,” he added.

Another traveler, John Hajar, a U.S. citizen of Lebanese origin, stated, “This five-day journey from Paris has been beautiful. I last visited Istanbul about 40 years ago as a student, and I’m excited to see it again.”

Hajar shared that seeing the folk dancers brought back memories. “Türkiye and Lebanon share so much culturally. I can’t wait to explore this rich land and its history.”

Following passport control and customs procedures, the Orient Express continued its trip to Istanbul.