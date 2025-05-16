Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

ANKARA

PKK's decision to dissolve marks the third phase of a five-stage peace initiative, with upcoming steps expected to focus on legal reforms and social reconciliation, reports said on May 16.

The initiative began with a call by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli for jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to address the parliament, conditional on the terror group’s dissolution.

This marked the first stage, security sources told local media, with next phase unfolded with Öcalan’s call for a ceasefire on March 1.

Following the dissolution announcement, the process now entered its fourth phase, daily Hürriyet said on May 16. This will involve "democratization" efforts and the introduction of legal regulations through parliament.

Lawmakers will reportedly debate and implement reforms aimed at easing political tensions.

The final stage of the initiative includes the reintegration of former PKK members into society. This sociological and psychological phase will require “sensitive” handling to avoid alienating the families of fallen soldiers, the sources said, describing the process as "long, difficult and prone to provocation."