Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

ANKARA
Legal, social moves to follow PKKs exit: Reports

PKK's decision to dissolve marks the third phase of a five-stage peace initiative, with upcoming steps expected to focus on legal reforms and social reconciliation, reports said on May 16.

The initiative began with a call by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli for jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to address the parliament, conditional on the terror group’s dissolution.

This marked the first stage, security sources told local media, with next phase unfolded with Öcalan’s call for a ceasefire on March 1.

Following the dissolution announcement, the process now entered its fourth phase, daily Hürriyet said on May 16. This will involve "democratization" efforts and the introduction of legal regulations through parliament.

Lawmakers will reportedly debate and implement reforms aimed at easing political tensions.

The final stage of the initiative includes the reintegration of former PKK members into society. This sociological and psychological phase will require “sensitive” handling to avoid alienating the families of fallen soldiers, the sources said, describing the process as "long, difficult and prone to provocation."

parliament ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

    Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

  3. Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

    Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

  4. Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

    Britain’s MI5 lets public in for first time

  5. Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare

    Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare
Recommended
Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan

Türkiye-US partnership is vital for regional, global stability, says Erdoğan
Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new 75 bcm natural gas reserve in Black Sea
Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows

Türkiye’s youth population keeps declining, TÜİK data shows
Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19

Sail Türkiye Racing sets course to Samsun in tribute to May 19
Türkiye set to establish joint university with Syria in Damascus

Türkiye set to establish joint university with Syria in Damascus
TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series

TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series
WORLD Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

Trump blasts Supreme Court over block on deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at the Supreme Court after it blocked his bid to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, saying the justices are "not allowing me to do what I was elected to do."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿