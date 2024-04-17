Legal dispute grips Antalya Marine Museum

ANTALYA
The judiciary has rejected the decision to evacuate the "Marine Species Collection" exhibited at the marine museum in the southern province of Antalya within 33 days upon the request of the municipality.

The eviction order issued by the current main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) municipality under Muhittin Böcek 10 years later for the museum, which was established by the previous mayor Professor Dr. Mustafa Akaydın in January 2014 and exhibits approximately 500 species, was stopped by the Antalya Administrative Court.

Disagreements between museum director Dr. Elif Özgür and municipal authorities surfaced regarding the removal of the collection. Legal battles ensued, with a temporary halt to evacuation orders granted by the court. The public outcry persists over the eerie display of lifeless marine life, with comments from schoolchildren expressing fear and anxiety.

Critics, including retired fisheries expert Dr. Erol Kesici, condemned the exhibition as macabre and detrimental to fostering love for marine life. They argued for alternative educational methods, such as interactive displays and live aquariums, to promote conservation awareness without traumatizing visitors.

In response, the municipality officials plan to revamp the exhibition with lifelike 3D models, avoiding harm to living creatures. However, concerns linger over the past handling of the collection and its impact on public perception of marine conservation efforts.

Özgür defended the exhibition as a culmination of years of research, highlighting the diverse methods used to obtain the specimens. Despite intentions to educate, the controversy underscores the delicate balance between scientific exploration and ethical considerations in public displays of wildlife.

75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday
