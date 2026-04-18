Leftist leaders gather in Spain to rally against rise of far right

BARCELONA

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C), flanked by Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley (CL) and President of European Socialists Stefan Lofven (CR), pose for a family photo with the rest of attendees before the Global Progressive Mobilisation forum's official dinner, in Barcelona on April 17, 2026.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will head a meeting of leftist leaders on Saturday in Barcelona, seeking to rally against the threat to democracy from the far right.

The gathering comes as democratic institutions and values have faced growing threats around the globe from advancing authoritarian and far-right forces in the age of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Among those scheduled to attend the "Meeting in Defense of Democracy" are South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum and European Council chief Antonio Costa.

Both Sanchez and Lula, who are facing growing far-right challenges ahead of upcoming election campaigns, are vocal critics of the Trump administration.

But in an interview with Spanish daily newspaper El Pais ahead of the gathering, Lula stressed it is "not going to be an anti-Trump meeting".

"What we want is to talk and see if we can find a solution to strengthen the democratic process in the world, so that we don't allow any setbacks," he added during a joint news conference with Sanchez on Friday.

"Because when there is a setback, a Hitler happens."

Sanchez has said he hopes the event "will provide the basis for all progressive forces in the world to unite. Our unity will be our strength".

The Barcelona gathering will be held on the same day as a meeting of far-right European leaders in Milan in Italy.

It follows the defeat of Hungarian nationalist leader Viktor Orban in a general election on Sunday, seen as a setback for Europe's far-right parties that had looked to him as a model.

Progressives have hailed the result as proof that entrenched populist governments can be defeated at the ballot box.

The Barcelona event was launched by Brazil and Spain in 2024 after far-right parties made significant gains in European Parliament elections.

The first two editions of this event were held at the United Nations and the previous one was held in Chile last year.

Many of the participants will take part in the first edition of the so-called "Global Progressive Mobilisation" which will be held in the same venue.

Some 3,000 people, including current and former heads of state, mayors, union representatives and researchers from more than 40 countries are expected to take part.

The event is being held under the auspices of the Socialist International, which is headed by Sanchez.

Both Lula and Sanchez will address this gathering, which will feature talks on issues such as income inequality, the green transition and how progressives can improve their election results.

Sanchez, in power since 2018, has emerged as a prominent figure for Europe's disillusioned progressives, who see him as one of the few remaining openly leftist voices in a continent increasingly dominated by right-wing politics.

His vigorous criticism of Israel, championing of immigration and staunch opposition to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran have bolstered his image as a left-wing hero.

Türkiye's main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel is also attending the GPM meeting in Barcelona.