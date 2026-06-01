Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport hits all-time daily flight record

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen International Airport recorded its highest-ever daily flight traffic on May 31, handling 894 domestic and international takeoffs and landings on the final day of the Eid al-Adha holiday, airport officials said on June 1.

The figure marked the largest number of flights managed in a single day in the airport’s history, according to a statement from HEAS, the airport’s ground authority.

The record traffic was handled without disruption through coordination between HEAS and terminal operator Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (ISG), the statement said.

As last week’s Eid al-Adha coincided with weekdays, millions seized it as a prime opportunity to head out on vacation, unwind, or visit distant relatives back in their hometowns.

Consequently, airports, bus terminals and highways were inundated with travelers. Industry representatives noted that this massive surge in tourism volume over the holiday break has significantly boosted optimism ahead of the peak season.

Before the Eid holiday, sector representatives estimated that a massive travel rush would generate nearly 200 billion Turkish Liras ($4.4 billion) in economic activity through family visits, coastal vacations and urban tours.