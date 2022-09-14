Lecturer sues coffee shop for tripping over sleeping dog

Lecturer sues coffee shop for tripping over sleeping dog

ISTANBUL
Lecturer sues coffee shop for tripping over sleeping dog

In a first of its kind incident, a lecturer has sued the owners of a coffee shop, where he tripped over a dog sleeping at the entrance and broke his arm.

Mahmut Şenol, who is also a journalist, filed a lawsuit for compensation of 31,000 Turkish Liras ($1,700).

According to the petition submitted to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Şenol’s arm was broken in three places as he tackled and fell down without noticing the dog.

Claiming that the dog was fed by the shop employees, Şenol’s lawyer said, “The dog, which should not have been in the shop, caused my client to fall.”

The lawyer pointed out that Şenol’s academic life has been disrupted due to three fractures, adding they demand 1,000 liras ($55) of material compensation and 30,000 liras ($1,645) of moral compensation from the defendant coffee company.

“Şenol could not attend courses at universities. He also could not pen articles. In addition, although Şenol was invited to various academic seminars, it was not possible for him to attend due to the fractures,” the lawyer explained.

The coffee company has asked for the dismissal of the case, claiming that the incident occurred at the time when the coffee shop was closed, and the dog was not fed by the coffee shop.

The coffee company also claimed that Şenol fell as a result of his own lack of attention.

Turkey, Türkiye, professor,

WORLD Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand

Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul ranks first in Europe as its tourism rebounds

    Istanbul ranks first in Europe as its tourism rebounds

  2. Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress

    Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress

  3. Turkish wrestler wins world championship

    Turkish wrestler wins world championship

  4. Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles

    Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles

  5. Central Bank ‘focusing on permanent long-term solutions’

    Central Bank ‘focusing on permanent long-term solutions’
Recommended
Astronaut pens letter to Turkish girl from space

Astronaut pens letter to Turkish girl from space
Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles

Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles
Woman spreads message of ‘nonviolence’ through wall art

Woman spreads message of ‘nonviolence’ through wall art
AFAD investigates mysterious sound from below in Siirt

AFAD investigates mysterious sound from below in Siirt
Rescued caretta swims 600 kilometers

Rescued caretta swims 600 kilometers
Restoration works in Selimiye Mosque to last over 3 years

Restoration works in Selimiye Mosque to last over 3 years
WORLD Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand

Kremlin hails importance of Putin-Xi meeting in Samarkand

The Kremlin on Tuesday hailed the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, noting that it’s particularly important amid tensions with the West.

ECONOMY Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Sept. 16’s looming strike deadline.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler wins world championship

Turkish wrestler wins world championship

Turkish athlete Burhan Akbudak has earned a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championship after beating Uzbekistan’s Jalgasbay Berdimuratov in Greco-Roman 82 kg.