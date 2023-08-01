Lebanon's central bank chief leaves with no successor

Lebanon's central bank chief leaves with no successor

BEIRUT
Lebanons central bank chief leaves with no successor

Crisis-hit Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh, who is wanted for alleged financial crimes in several European countries, left his post yesterday with no designated successor in place.

Lebanon's deeply divided political class has failed to agree on a replacement for Salameh, 73, creating another power vacuum in a country that also has no president and is ruled by a caretaker government.

Salameh, who held the post for 30 years, is a key figure of the Lebanese political elite widely blamed for the country's economic meltdown, which has seen the currency collapse and poverty rates soar.

Defending his legacy, Salameh days ago told a local broadcaster that he had been made a "scapegoat" for the crisis, and blamed the rest of Lebanon's political class for abandoning him "a long time ago."

Under Lebanese law, Salameh will be temporarily replaced by the central bank's first vice-governor, Wassim Manssouri. However, all four vice-governors earlier this month threatened to resign.

The small Mediterranean country has been torn for the past four years by an economic crisis that the World Bank has labelled one of the worst in modern history.

Politics in Lebanon, a country of only 6 million people, is intensely complex as power is shared under a confessional system that recognizes 18 Muslim and Christian sects.

Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker cabinet with limited powers for more than a year, and has been without a president for nine months.

Salameh has for two years been the subject of judicial investigations at home and abroad into allegations including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and illicit enrichment, charges which he denies.

He is wanted in France and Germany, and Interpol has issued a Red Notice for his arrest, but Lebanon does not extradite its nationals.

Salameh is soon to be tried in Paris, a European diplomatic source told AFP.

In March 2022, France, Germany and Luxembourg seized assets worth 120 million euros ($135 million) in a move linked to a probe into Salameh's wealth.

In February, Lebanon also charged Salameh with embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion as part of its own investigations.

The domestic probe was opened following a request for assistance from Switzerland's public prosecutor, who is looking into more than $300 million in fund movements by Salameh and his brother.

Economy, central bank chief,

WORLD UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

    UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

  2. Trump's campaign finances are strained as legal peril mounts

    Trump's campaign finances are strained as legal peril mounts

  3. Drone attack targets Moscow, office tower struck

    Drone attack targets Moscow, office tower struck

  4. Opera house offers free broadcast to towns and cities

    Opera house offers free broadcast to towns and cities

  5. ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

    ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’
Recommended
UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies

UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies
ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’
Turkish-US economic ties ‘continue to improve’

Turkish-US economic ties ‘continue to improve’
Medium term program to focus on single-digit inflation

Medium term program to focus on single-digit inflation
High home prices lead to boom in demand for land and fields

High home prices lead to boom in demand for land and fields
Canada dock workers reject new salary offer

Canada dock workers reject new salary offer
WORLD UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

Three days of fighting in south Lebanon's Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp have left at least 11 dead and dozens wounded, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Monday.

ECONOMY ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

ECB ‘could hike rates or pause at next meeting’

The European Central Bank (ECB) could hike interest rates again or pause at its next meeting and any decision will depend on the latest data, president Christine Lagarde has said.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.