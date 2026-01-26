Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

BEIRUT
Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed two people on Sunday, the health ministry reported, with Israel's military saying it struck Hezbollah targets.

Israel has kept up regular strikes in Lebanon despite a November 2024 truce that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, usually saying it is targeting members of the Iran-backed group or its infrastructure.

In a statement, Lebanon's health ministry said "an Israeli enemy raid" near the town of Khirbet Selm killed one person and wounded another five.

It said a separate strike in the village of Derdghaya killed one more person.

The Israeli army said it struck a "weapons manufacturing site" in the area of Khirbet Selm where it had "identified the terrorist activity of Hezbollah operatives."

It also reported a strike in the Derdghaya area, saying that "in response to Hezbollah's repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings," it carried out an attack on a member of the group there.

The army said it struck "military infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah" in the eastern Bekaa area as well.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that one of the strikes in the south targeted a hangar, while the one in Derdghaya targeted a car.

The attack in the east hit mountains near the town of Nabi Sheet, NNA said.

On Wednesday, Israel struck four crossings along the Syria-Lebanon border, alleging they were used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons.

Lebanon's army said this month it had completed the first phase of its plan to disarm Hezbollah, covering the area south of the Litani river, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border.

Israel, which accuses Hezbollah of rearming, has criticised the army's progress as insufficient, while Hezbollah has rejected calls to surrender its weapons.

More than 350 people have been killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon since the ceasefire, according to an AFP tally of health ministry reports.

Syrian army on alert over SDF truce violations
