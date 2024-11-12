Lebanon rocket fire kills two, first responders say

JERUSALEM
Rocket fire from Lebanon on Tuesday killed two men in their 40s in northern Israel, close to the town of Nahariya, first responders said.

Emergency medic Dor Vakinin said a rocket hit a warehouse and that emergency teams arrived on the scene "quickly."

"There was a lot of destruction and an active fire," he said. "We performed medical examinations on two men who were lying unconscious and suffering from severe injuries to their bodies. Unfortunately their injuries were too severe and after the examinations, we had to determine the death of both of them."

The Israeli military said a barrage of 10 rockets was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, some of which were intercepted, while "others fell in the area."

It said sirens had sounded in central Israel, including in Tel Aviv and at Ben Gurion airport. Three projectiles that crossed from Lebanon were intercepted, it said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had fired missiles at an Israeli air base south of Tel Aviv.

The rocket fire came as Israel again pounded Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut and south Lebanon, the military said.

Israeli and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire since Hamas militants from Gaza carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Fighting has escalated since Israel launched an air and ground offensive against Hezbollah in September.

