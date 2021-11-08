Lebanon eyes Turkey’s role in developing transport sector

  • November 08 2021 13:34:08

Lebanon eyes Turkey’s role in developing transport sector

ANKARA
Lebanon eyes Turkey’s role in developing transport sector

Lebanon’s minister of public works has hailed positive talks between his country and Turkey on developing the
transport sector and infrastructure in the Arab country, including the renovation of Beirut port.

Since assuming his duties on Sept. 20, Ali Hamieh has taken steps to develop the poor transport sector in Lebanon, which has been worsened by last year’s explosion of Beirut port.

On Aug. 4, 2020, the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate at Beirut port caused an explosion that killed more than 217 people and injured more than 7,000 others as well as causing billions of dollars in property losses.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Hamieh revealed that positive discussions are taking place with Turkey on cooperation in improving Lebanon’s transport sector, including the reconstruction of Beirut port and the rehabilitation and operation of the railways in the country.

Turkey boasts advanced infrastructure as well as advanced factories for the manufacture of passenger buses.

Lebanon’s public transport is dominated by the private sector which mainly operates in major cities and residential areas while commuting into the countryside still remains a daunting endeavor for many citizens.

According to Hamieh, some state-owned passenger buses are still under the rubble due to the port explosion while others need maintenance, noting that Lebanon does not have the funds to fix the problem due to the economic crisis.

Once considered the “Paris of Middle East”, Lebanon has been struggling with a devastating economic crisis for nearly three years, amid protracted civil war, regional conflicts and political instability. Hamieh is seeking to secure funds to increase the number of passenger buses from 40 to 750.

"This plan is capable of linking the districts with the entrances to the capital all the way to the heart of the city," the minister explained.

Within a year, fuel prices in Lebanon rose more than 12 times due to the government’s plan to reduce fuel subsidies.

Hamieh is also looking forward to rehabilitating railways and possibly establishing metro lines.

The disruption of railways during the Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990) led to the halting of railway transport that has been functioning since 1895.

Regarding the Beirut port, Hamieh believes its reconstruction should be accelerated as the poor Arab nation urgently needs the revenues it will generate.

Eight cranes out of 16 are currently operating at Beirut port. Hamieh said he is targeting to increase the number of operating cranes to 13 before the end of the year to increase the operational capacity of the port.

Last month, Hamieh held talks with the Turkish Ambassador to Beirut, Ali Baris Ulusoy, on Ankara’s role in the reconstruction of Beirut port, the rehabilitation of the railways, and the development of the capital's airport.

"The discussions were very positive,” the minister responded when quizzed about his meeting with Ulusoy. “There is a great response from the Turkish side regarding cooperation in these vital files and projects, especially with regard to the contribution of Turkish companies to the reconstruction and investment in the port of Beirut."

Hamieh also praised trade relations between the two countries as "excellent", noting that Turkey does not charge transit fees from Lebanese transport trucks that cross its territory towards Europe.

Economy,

TURKEY CHP leader announces six-step plan for women

CHP leader announces six-step plan for women
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

    Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

  2. One nation two states, Turkey and Azerbaijan: Op-ed

    One nation two states, Turkey and Azerbaijan: Op-ed

  3. CHP leader says he wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to continue duties

    CHP leader says he wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to continue duties

  4. Turkish president meets with representatives of Bosnian NGOs

    Turkish president meets with representatives of Bosnian NGOs

  5. Turkey reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan on anniversary of Karabakh war

    Turkey reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan on anniversary of Karabakh war
Recommended
EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing

EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing
Hoteliers in Antalya more hopeful for 2022 tourist season

Hoteliers in Antalya more hopeful for 2022 tourist season
Fast moving consumer goods sales grow at fast pace: Expert

Fast moving consumer goods sales grow at fast pace: Expert
Countries failing to meet climate vows to face warning in 2023: IEA chief

Countries failing to meet climate vows to face warning in 2023: IEA chief
Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy
Ilıca dam to contribute 3 billion liras to Turkish economy annually: Erdoğan

Ilıca dam to contribute 3 billion liras to Turkish economy annually: Erdoğan
WORLD Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

Sudan’s security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people on Nov. 7 in the capital of Khartoum, in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military coup.

ECONOMY EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing

EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is committed to the continued success of the Turkish economy and the resilience of its private sector by continuing to offer green financing, the head of the bank said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.