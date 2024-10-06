Environmental assessment process for BYD plant launched

MANİSA

The Environmental Impact Assessment process has been initiated for the factory to be built by Chinese carmaker BYD in the western province of Manisa.

In July, BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle producer, signed an agreement with the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry to set up a factory and make R&D investments in Türkiye worth $1 billion.

The EIA application file for “the Passenger Car Production Facility Project” was submitted to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

According to the information contained in the EIA application, the planned investment will allow BYD Türkiye Otomotiv to produce 200,000 rechargeable hybrid and electric cars in the organized industrial area within the Manisa Organized Industrial Zone in the Yunus Emre district of Manisa.

Facilities will be established for the production of parts such as chassis, frame, brake pad, vehicle seat and vehicle air conditioner, as well as the main production stages consisting of body welding, paint shop and assembly lines.

Parts required for vehicle production will be supplied from China and Türkiye, and the production of rechargeable hybrid and electric passenger cars will be carried out in a closed area of 1.4 million square meters, with a floor area of 962,958 square meters.

The planned project will employ an average of 2,500 people during the construction phase and 12,000 people in total in three shifts during the operation phase.

BYD will begin production in Türkiye in 2026, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said last week.