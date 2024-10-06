Environmental assessment process for BYD plant launched

Environmental assessment process for BYD plant launched

MANİSA
Environmental assessment process for BYD plant launched

The Environmental Impact Assessment process has been initiated for the factory to be built by Chinese carmaker BYD in the western province of Manisa.

In July, BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle producer, signed an agreement with the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry to set up a factory and make R&D investments in Türkiye worth $1 billion.

The EIA application file for “the Passenger Car Production Facility Project” was submitted to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

According to the information contained in the EIA application, the planned investment will allow BYD Türkiye Otomotiv to produce 200,000 rechargeable hybrid and electric cars in the organized industrial area within the Manisa Organized Industrial Zone in the Yunus Emre district of Manisa.

Facilities will be established for the production of parts such as chassis, frame, brake pad, vehicle seat and vehicle air conditioner, as well as the main production stages consisting of body welding, paint shop and assembly lines.

Parts required for vehicle production will be supplied from China and Türkiye, and the production of rechargeable hybrid and electric passenger cars will be carried out in a closed area of 1.4 million square meters, with a floor area of 962,958 square meters.

The planned project will employ an average of 2,500 people during the construction phase and 12,000 people in total in three shifts during the operation phase.

BYD will begin production in Türkiye in 2026, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said last week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

    Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

  2. Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

    Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

  3. Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

    Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

  4. AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

    AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

  5. Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Recommended
German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024
7-Eleven owner shares surge after reports on takeover tussle

7-Eleven owner shares surge after reports on takeover tussle
Sardinias sheep farmers battle bluetongue as climate warms

Sardinia's sheep farmers battle bluetongue as climate warms
Microenterprises increase their exports by 5 pct to $51.7 bln

Microenterprises increase their exports by 5 pct to $51.7 bln

Turkish startups meet with global investors in London

Turkish startups meet with global investors in London
Chinese carmaker BYD in talks with Turkish auto suppliers

Chinese carmaker BYD in talks with Turkish auto suppliers
$2.3 billion financing obtained for SMEs, says Şimşek

$2.3 billion financing obtained for SMEs, says Şimşek
WORLD Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the United States over alleged non-compliance with the 1981 Algiers Accords, which outlined legal frameworks for relations between the two countries.
ECONOMY German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024

The German government has slashed its forecast and now expects Europe's largest economy to shrink for a second year running as hopes for a consumption-driven recovery fizzle out, local media eported. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿