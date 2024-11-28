Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

BEIRUT

The Lebanese army accused Israel on Nov. 28 of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

The ceasefire came into force on Nov. 27, ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.

A military statement said the Israeli army violated the deal multiple times on Nov. 27 and 28, including aerial violations and shelling with various weapons.

The army said it is closely monitoring these violations in coordination with relevant authorities, without providing further details.

Two people were injured early Nov. 28 in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Markaba in southern Lebanon.

Israeli tank fire was also reported in Ayta al-Shaab, Bent Jbeil, Khiam, Taybe, Wazzani and the outskirts of Kfarshouba.

Israeli reconnaissance planes also flew over the districts of Tyre and Bent Jbeil in the morning of Nov. 28.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that does not exceed 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the U.S. and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

More than 3,960 people have been killed and more than 16,500 were injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.