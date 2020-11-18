Leaving work shift could be just reason for being fired without compensation

  • November 18 2020 07:00:00

Leaving work shift could be just reason for being fired without compensation

BURSA
Leaving work shift could be just reason for being fired without compensation

Alamy Photo

A Supreme Court has justified the dismissal of a worker who was fired without compensation after he stormed out of work due to what he said were unfair work conditions, with the ruling paving way for employers to fire workers without compensations if they show similar behavior.

A truck driver, angry with some practices at the workplace in the northwestern province of Bursa, left the workplace, while the employer marked the absences and fired the driver without compensation.

The driver, who applied to the Labor Court, claimed that he terminated the contract himself due to his financial claims.

The driver said he was not given travel premiums as well in the name of accruing debts wrongly, apart from the unpaid compensation dues despite his uninterrupted work for almost all religious and national holidays.

The travel premiums were also missing from his insurance policy as it was accrued on behalf of his last eight trips, according to the driver.

The defendant’s employer said that the plaintiff did not resign and was fired based on his absence from the work.

When the court decided to accept the case partially, the Supreme Court stepped in.

The Supreme Court overturned the decision of the lower court, paving the way for the employers to fire workers without compensations in case they leave abruptly without giving a reason.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose partial weekend coronavirus curfews, other measures

    Turkey to impose partial weekend coronavirus curfews, other measures

  2. Probe launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Canal Istanbul posters

    Probe launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Canal Istanbul posters

  3. Greece applies to US to buy 2 dozen F-35 jets

    Greece applies to US to buy 2 dozen F-35 jets

  4. Virus cases rising significantly, particularly in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases rising significantly, particularly in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

  5. New reforms of gov’t will accelerate Turkey’s growth, MHP leader says

    New reforms of gov’t will accelerate Turkey’s growth, MHP leader says
Recommended
Parliament ratifies motion to send Turkish troops to Azerbaijan

Parliament ratifies motion to send Turkish troops to Azerbaijan

No one can say Turkey flouted intl law in Karabakh: Putin

No one can say Turkey flouted int'l law in Karabakh: Putin
Women want to work from home post-pandemic despite housework burden: Study

Women want to work from home post-pandemic despite housework burden: Study
Hamster biter woman detained by police, fined

Hamster biter woman detained by police, fined
Turkey to impose partial weekend coronavirus curfews, other measures

Turkey to impose partial weekend coronavirus curfews, other measures
CHP ‘to lend support’ should AKP’s reforms be genuine

CHP ‘to lend support’ should AKP’s reforms be genuine

WORLD Ethiopias PM vows final and crucial offensive in Tigray

Ethiopia's PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray

Ethiopia’s prime minister on Nov. 17 declared “the final and crucial” military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country’s rebellious Tigray region, while the United Nations warned of a “full-scale humanitarian crisis” with refugees fleeing and people in Tigray starting to go hungry.
ECONOMY European bank to deploy supply-chain finance in Turkey

European bank to deploy supply-chain finance in Turkey

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Nov. 17 it is developing new financing tools to support Turkey's businesses in eliminating economic fallout from to coronavirus outbreak.
SPORTS Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico

Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico

Turkish freediver Fatma Uruk set a world record on Nov. 17 after diving 72 meters in Mexico.