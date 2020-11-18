Leaving work shift could be just reason for being fired without compensation

A Supreme Court has justified the dismissal of a worker who was fired without compensation after he stormed out of work due to what he said were unfair work conditions, with the ruling paving way for employers to fire workers without compensations if they show similar behavior.

A truck driver, angry with some practices at the workplace in the northwestern province of Bursa, left the workplace, while the employer marked the absences and fired the driver without compensation.

The driver, who applied to the Labor Court, claimed that he terminated the contract himself due to his financial claims.

The driver said he was not given travel premiums as well in the name of accruing debts wrongly, apart from the unpaid compensation dues despite his uninterrupted work for almost all religious and national holidays.

The travel premiums were also missing from his insurance policy as it was accrued on behalf of his last eight trips, according to the driver.

The defendant’s employer said that the plaintiff did not resign and was fired based on his absence from the work.

When the court decided to accept the case partially, the Supreme Court stepped in.

The Supreme Court overturned the decision of the lower court, paving the way for the employers to fire workers without compensations in case they leave abruptly without giving a reason.