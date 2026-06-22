Leaders of European powers to meet for Ukraine talks

Leaders of European powers to meet for Ukraine talks

ROME
Leaders of European powers to meet for Ukraine talks

The leaders of Europe's top military powers will meet on June 24 in Berlin, Italy has announced, as Europe aims to play a bigger role in trying to end the Ukraine war.

The government said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni would attend the meeting with her British, French, German and Polish counterparts.

The announcement came just before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would resign but remain in office until a new leader is chosen, meaning he could still attend the meeting.

The E5 group was formed in 2024 following increasing calls for European rearmament and to improve coordination to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had said the meeting would take place this week without specifying a date.

At last week's G7 summit attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leaders agreed to increase supplies of air defence equipment to Ukraine and boost sanctions on Russia.

The G7 leaders also agreed to grant licences for Ukraine-based companies to produce long-range missiles and air defence systems, a diplomatic source said.

But Zelensky has called for Europe to do more as US efforts to end the fighting have faded.

A European Union official said EU chief Antonio Costa's office had made "brief contacts at diplomatic level" with Moscow aimed at opening communication channels.

But some EU states have been wary about reaching out to Kremlin, with diplomats saying several leaders pushed backed against Costa's efforts at last week's EU summit in Brussels.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

    Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

  2. Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

    Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

  3. Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

    Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

  4. Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

    Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

  5. Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

    Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks
Recommended
Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks
Myanmar army killed over 700 civilians in six months: UN

Myanmar army killed over 700 civilians in six months: UN
Syria president denies wanting to intervene in Lebanon after Trump remarks

Syria president denies wanting to intervene in Lebanon after Trump remarks
Rare Philippine school shooting kills three teens, wounds seven

Rare Philippine school shooting kills three teens, wounds seven
Europe scorched by latest heatwave

Europe scorched by latest heatwave
One dead after drone hits Turkish-owned cargo ship in Black Sea

One dead after drone hits Turkish-owned cargo ship in Black Sea
WORLD Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Iran’s senior envoys left talks in Switzerland on June 22 after a marathon negotiating session with the United States, state media reported, as mediators claimed progress towards a definitive U.S.-Iran deal.
ECONOMY France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France and Germany said on June 22 that they had agreed on the joint governance of arms maker KNDS, paving the way for a blockbuster share offering as they seek to bolster defence cooperation.
SPORTS TFF chief backs Montella, national team after early World Cup exit

TFF chief backs Montella, national team after early World Cup exit

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu defended the national team and head coach Vincenzo Montella on June 22 after Türkiye was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following consecutive group-stage defeats.
﻿