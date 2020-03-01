Leaders discuss recent situation in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president spoke via telephone with his French counterpart about the recent situation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the Turkish Communications Directorate announced on March 1.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral relations, refugee crisis and regional issues, the directorate said.

Stressing that Turkey will retaliate against Assad regime's attacks, Erdoğan said he expected NATO's concrete and clear solidarity during phone call.

He underlined that the humanitarian crisis in the region will be deepened as the regime continues its attacks.

Noting the refugee influx started to put pressure on Turkey's European borders, Erdoğan said he expected from Europe and France to offer concrete solutions and support for displaced people.

Macron urged Russia to immediately end attacks in Idlib.



Putin discusses Syria's Idlib with Rouhani, Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 1 discussed the situation in Syria in separate phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Putin and Rouhani discussed in detail the rising tensions in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Detailed consideration was given to the developments in Syria in the context of increasing tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The two leaders expressed their shared opinion that the full implementation of the Astana format agreements is needed,” it said.

Furthermore, Putin extended his condolences to Rouhani over the loss of lives in Iran due to the coronavirus and expressed readiness to render help in curbing the spread of the infection.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The recent developments in Syria were also the main topic of the phone conversation between Putin and Macron, according to another statement by the Kremlin.

"Vladimir Putin told the President of France about steps taken to fight terrorists in Syria's northwest. In addition, the humanitarian situation in that area was discussed. The President of Russia said that all current aspects of a Syrian settlement are to be substantively discussed in Moscow at the Russia-Turkey summit […] in the coming days," the statement said.