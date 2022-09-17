Leaders appreciate Türkiye's mediation role in Russia-Ukraine war: Erdoğan

ANKARA
World leaders at Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit appreciated Türkiye's mediation role in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

"Almost all of the leaders I met thanked us for the role we played in reducing tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war. They said, 'We really appreciate and congratulate you for your role'," Erdoğan told reporters on the presidential plane en route to New York from Samarkand on Sept. 16. 

"Since its establishment, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has covered serious distances in the fields of security, economy, and trade, and has continued to expand within this framework," Erdoğan said.

After attending this year's SCO summit as a dialogue partner, Türkiye might take a further step in the 2023 summit in India, Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara "targets" membership.

