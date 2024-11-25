Le Pen threatens to topple French gov’t

French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen has threatened to back a no confidence motion that could topple the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a standoff over the budget, saying after talks both sides were entrenched in their positions.

Months of political tensions since right-winger Barnier became prime minister at the helm of a minority government appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of this summer's elections are coming to a head over the budget which has yet to be approved by parliament.

The opposition on all sides of the spectrum have denounced the budget, prompting Barnier to consider brandishing the weapon of article 49.3 of the constitution which allows a government to force through legislation without a vote in parliament.

However, that could prompt Le Pen's far right National Rally (RN) to team up in an unholy alliance with the left-wing bloc in parliament and find enough numbers to topple the government in a confidence vote.

"My position has not changed. No more, it seems, than that [the position] of the prime minister has changed," Le Pen after meeting Barnier, describing him as "at the same time courteous but also entrenched in his positions."

Asked if the RN would back a no confidence motion, she replied: "Of course."

Le Pen downplayed the consequences of the budget being rejected, saying she did not believe "in this notion that 'if this budget is rejected, if there is a no confidence motion, it will be dramatic, there will be chaos, etc.’"

