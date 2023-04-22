Laybys to be established for couriers to rest

In line with new safety regulations, laybys will be established for about 250,000 couriers in Istanbul, where they can rest or take a break if needed, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has announced.

In the new laybys to be opened, couriers will be able to meet their needs, rest and maintain their vehicles. The pilot practice of the regulation will start in the Tuzla district.

These laybys will be allocated on the roadsides in all new zoning plans.

Kurum announced the details of the new regulation at the Tuzla Youth Meeting.

Reminding the importance of couriers in most people’s daily lives, Kurum pointed out that they are doing a crucial service for everyone’s comfort and welfare, thus the ministry is establishing laybys in order the protect and maintain the safety of all couriers on the roads.

“While we are traveling around or living comfortably in our homes, we often encounter our courier brothers and sisters, always on the road. If we need something, have an errand to run, have a shortage of ingredients at home, or order takeout, our couriers are always on duty to provide services. We currently have about 250,000 couriers in Istanbul,” Kurum said.

Stating that the ministry will provide all kinds of financial support for this project, Kurum noted that the project shows that they value all couriers in return for the services they have been doing for citizens.

“Couriers deserve the best of everything as they are risking their lives in order to deliver packages or orders to people as fast as humanly possible. Perhaps this project will be a first of a kind on a global scale,” Kurum stated.

