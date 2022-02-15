Lawyer refuses to defend burglars

Fevzi Kızılkoyun-Ankara

A lawyer has refused to defend a client after she learned that the suspect and his partners in crime stole items from the Turkish Red Crescent’s warehouse.

Last week, burglars broke into the Red Crescent’s logistics center in the southern province of Hatay’s Antakya district. The center is used to store aid materials to be distributed to those in need.

Among other things, burglars stole diapers, baby dolls, coats for children, shirts, sweaters, shoes, air conditioners, 400 liters of diesel fuel and 12 tires worth a total of 300,000 Turkish Liras (around $22,000).

Police launched an operation after watching a CCTV footage inside the building and apprehended four people in connection with the burglary.

One of the suspects called his lawyer, Canan Turunç, while being taken to the police headquarters.

Turunç later arrived at the police station to see her client. However, at the police station, he learned that the suspect broke into the Red Crescent’s facility and stole the items inside.

Turunç refused the take up the case, saying she cannot defend someone who stole goods that were supposed to be distributed to people in need.

“He should suffer the consequences,” the lawyer said.

The court ruled for the other three suspects, including Turunç’s client, while one suspect, who drove the vehicle the stolen items were loaded, was released on bail.

“I went to the police station when my client called me and said he was taken under custody. I felt very bad when I learned what they did,” Turunç recalled.

She asked the client if he was involved in this burglary in the presence of the police officers.

“No way, I can defend such a person, even if you pay me a million liras…this was my reply to him,” Turunç said, noting that she was not appointed by the local bar association.