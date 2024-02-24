Lawyer faces prison sentence for anti-Sharia post

ISTANBUL
Well-known lawyer Feyza Altun is facing potential imprisonment of up to three years following an indictment accusing her of "publicly inciting the public to hatred and hostility," due to an anti-Sharia post on social media.

According to the indictment filed by the chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul's Beykoz district, Altun's slang post about Sharia prompted an investigation, leading to allegations that she provoked public sentiment. The indictment seeks a prison term ranging from one to three years.

Altun, in her statement within the investigation, acknowledged making the post but defended her actions by asserting that Sharia is "not a religious belief but rather a political regime." She maintained that she did not intend to insult any religious belief and refuted the accusation brought against her.

Citing the Turkish Language Association (TDK), the indictment defined Sharia as "Islamic law based on the verses in the Quran and the words of the prophet Muhammad."

Additionally, it referenced a police report from Istanbul, arguing that the post garnered significant backlash, constituting "a serious attack on the religious values of thousands of users" and posing a threat to public security.

Altun was taken into custody on Feb. 19 as part of the investigation and subsequently appeared before a criminal judgeship of peace. After proceedings at the police station, she was released under judicial control measures, which include a prohibition on leaving the country and a requirement to report to the police station twice a week.

