Law on domestic violence a redline: Minister

ANKARA

The law on the protection of the family and the prevention of violence against women is the redline, and its existence is not open to dispute, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık has said over the debates that sparked after the New Welfare Party (YRP) suggested to repeal the law.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been holding talks with some political parties that want to be part of the People’s Alliance or are willing to cooperate with the ruling party for the upcoming May 14 elections.

As one of these parties, the YRP came to the agenda with the allegations that it proposed the abolition of Law No. 6284.

Giving a statement about the debate, Yanık underlined the importance of the law for her ministry and party.

Yanık stated that women’s rights and the fight against violence against women are the red lines of the AKP.

“For 20 years, we have carried out numerous legal regulations and awareness activities to combat violence against women and ensure that women have all their social, economic and political rights,” the minister expressed.

“The existence of Law No. 6284 is extremely important. It is unacceptable for us to even discuss its existence,” Yanık added.

AKP Deputy Chair Binalı Yıldırım also stated that his party and the YRP did not discuss this issue in their meeting.

Aylin Nazlıaka, the chair of the Women’s Branch of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, also criticized the allegations and emphasized the importance of the law.

“Do not confront women. You cannot stand against our organized power,” Nazlıaka said.