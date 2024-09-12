Law enforcement nab 316 in nationwide drug ops

ANKARA

A total of 316 suspects have been arrested in operations targeting drug dealers across the country, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Sept. 12.

Authorities seized 580 kilograms of drugs and more than 120,000 narcotic pills in raids conducted in 50 of the country’s 81 provinces, including Ankara, İzmir and Antalya, Yerlikaya said in a post on X.

The operations involved 1,910 personnel, 14 aircraft and 17 sniffer dogs, he added.

"I want our dear nation to know that we are determined to cleanse our country of drug dealers and street dealers," Yerlikaya wrote.

Late in August, authorities detained 336 suspects in a sweeping operation targeting drug manufacturers across Türkiye.

The coordinated raids, which took place across 49 provinces, resulted in the seizure of 2.42 tons of drugs and around 890,000 pills, Yerlikaya announced on Aug. 27.

The minister said the crackdown also targeted local criminal organizations linked to drug dealers.

Major cities including Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir were focal points of the operations.

The operation involved over 2,000 personnel, supported by 10 aircraft and 39 sniffer dogs, under the direction of the narcotics police.

The recent operations build on previous efforts to combat drug trafficking in the country. A week before that, Yerlikaya reported that 63 suspects were apprehended and 1.52 tons of drugs were seized in similar raids targeting drug producers and sellers.