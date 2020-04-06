Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases near 1.3 million

ANKARA

A man wearing a face mask gazes at the Dubai skyline from a window, during a lockdown imposed by the authorities in a bid to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Emirati city on April 5, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed 1.27 million on April 6 as the pandemic swept across the globe.

Johns Hopkins University's website showed over 69,000 people have died from the virus.

The total number of people recovered from COVID-19 reached passed 262,000, according to the data.

Americas

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States was seeing a "leveling-off" of the coronavirus crisis in some of the hot spots, even as a senior official warned the country was entering the "hardest" week of the crisis.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive, in the first known case of COVID-19 in an animal in the United States or a tiger globally.

Over 336,000 people have tested positive and more than 9,500 have died in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths in Canada has jumped by just over 20 percent to 258 in a day, officials said on April 5, while Ottawa offered full-time jobs to reservists in the armed forces.

Panama on April 5 said total cases stood at 1,988, a rise of 187 cases from a day earlier. The number of deaths increased by eight to 54.

Mexico said total cases were 2,143, an increase of 253 cases from a day earlier. The number of deaths rose by 15 to 94.

Barbados on April 5 reported its first virus-related death.

Haiti on April 5 reported its first death, with 21 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease.

Brazil's lower house of Congress approved a constitutional amendment for a "war budget" to separate coronavirus-related spending from the government's main budget and shield the economy as the country surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases.

Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on April 5 after showing persistent symptoms of the coronavirus, 10 days after testing positive.

Queen Elizabeth told the British people on April 5 that they would overcome the outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation.

Britain will have to impose more curbs on outdoor exercise if people flout lockdown rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

France's daily death toll fell in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on April 5. Data showed 357 people died in hospitals, compared with 441 in the previous 24 hours, taking the total toll in hospitals to 5,889.

Italy's health minister outlined plans for broader testing and beefed-up health services as part of a package of measures that would follow a future easing of the country's lockdown.

The rate of new infections and deaths in Spain slowed again as the country, one of the worst-hit by the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar re-registered as a medical practitioner and will work one shift a week to help out during the coronavirus crisis.

Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St. Peter's Basilica, urging people living through the pandemic not to be so concerned with what they lack but how they can ease the suffering of others.

Scotland Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned on April 5 after she flouted her own advice to stay at home by travelling to her second home on two successive weekends.

Asia

Mainland China reported 39 new cases on April 5, all but one of them imported from abroad, up from the 30 reported a day earlier. The National Health Commission said 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified by the end of April 5, compared with 47 the day before. Only one new death was recorded on April 5.

South Korea reported fewer than 50 new cases for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak. The country reported 47 new infections, taking the tally to 10,284. The death toll rose by three to 186.

In Japan, reports say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to declare an emergency in Tokyo and other cities on April 7. Tokyo reported more than 100 cases two days in a row for a total of 1,033 on April 5. Nationwide, Japan has more than 4,000 cases, with more than 80 deaths.

Thailand reported 51 new cases and three more deaths. Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases and 26 fatalities since the outbreak in the country in January.

India is restricting the export of most diagnostic testing kits, as coronavirus cases topped 3,350 on April 5. The country is under a three-week nationwide lockdown.

Carnival Corp's troubled Ruby Princess cruise liner, the biggest single source of Australia's 5,687 COVID-19 cases, docked at a port on Australia's east coast on April 6 to help remove crew who need urgent medical treatment and to refuel the ship to send it away.

Russia's coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country's crisis response center said on April 6. Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the epicenter of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the center said. Forty-seven people have died across the country, it said.

Middle East and Africa

About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent's economies are projected to shrink this year due to the impact of the pandemic, according to an African Union study.

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities.

Franciscan friars wearing surgical masks and gloves made house calls in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, delivering olive branches to Christians who are self-isolating.

The United Arab Emirates will reinforce its stockpile of strategic goods and waive residency visa fines for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Economic Fallout

Oil prices skidded after Saudi-Russian talks to cut output were delayed, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases.

British consumer confidence has recorded its biggest fall in more than 45 years, a survey showed on April 6, as a widening shutdown of the economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus hammered households' financial hopes.

The Bank of England will not resort to irreversibly printing money in order to fund a surge in government spending as it tries to shield Britain's economy, its governor Andrew Bailey said.

The job losses suffered in March as the U.S. economy shut down were widespread but still were disproportionately felt in a handful of employment sectors and by women, the young and the less educated.

