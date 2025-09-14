Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has signed a series of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreements totaling 15 billion cubic meters (bcm), reinforcing its goal of becoming a regional energy hub while bolstering energy security and diversifying import sources.

The deals, concluded during the Gastech 2025 forum in Milan last week, mark a significant step in Ankara’s strategy to shift from a net importer to an exporter of natural gas.

State energy company BOTAŞ signed three-year LNG contracts with bp, Eni and Shell, securing a combined 8.7 bcm. Additional agreements include a two-year, 600 million cubic meter supply from Hartree, 1.2 bcm from U.S. producer Cheniere and 600 million cubic meters from Japan’s JERA.

Experts say the expanded LNG portfolio strengthens Türkiye’s ability to meet peak winter demand and support growing export commitments to Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, while preparing for potential new markets such as Iraq.

Wael Hamed Abdel Moati, global gas markets expert at OAPEC, noted that with Türkiye’s total gas supply at 54 bcm in 2024, the new LNG volumes represent more than 30 percent of demand, creating “meaningful liquidity” that could be channeled into regional exports.

Moati highlighted the rising share of U.S. LNG in Türkiye’s imports, now accounting for around 43 percent of total LNG purchases, underscoring its role in balancing seasonal fluctuations and market gaps.

Erste Investment oil and gas analyst Tamas Pletser said U.S. LNG offers Türkiye a cost advantage for both domestic use and re-exports, predicting increased sales to the EU via existing capacity through Bulgaria and Romania.

Pletser also pointed to growing domestic output from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea and the potential to deliver Russian, Iranian and Turkmen gas to buyers via Türkiye, positioning the country as a key conduit for Middle Eastern gas to global markets.

To create a “Turkish blend” by sourcing natural gas from different suppliers, strengthen supply security through resource diversification and accelerate export-oriented efforts, Türkiye has signed LNG agreements totaling 100 billion cubic meters over the past three years.

 

