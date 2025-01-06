Late writer’s royalties to continue funding charity

ISTANBUL

Major publishers have pledged to continue donating royalties from the works of celebrated writer Sait Faik Abasıyanık to the Darüşşafaka Society, ensuring his legacy of supporting the education of orphaned and underprivileged children lives on, even as the copyright on his books expired on Jan. 1, 2025.

The development came after Hürriyet, a leading Turkish newspaper, called on publishers to honor the writer’s legacy. The appeal resonated with several publishing houses.

Türkiye İş Bankası Kültür Yayınları was the first to announce that they would continue donating royalties from Sait Faik’s books to Darüşşafaka.

A statement from İş Bankası declared, “Although copyright on Sait Faik Abasıyanık’s works expired on Jan. 1, 2025, we have decided to continue donating all proceeds from his books to Darüşşafaka in respect for his memory and wishes.”

İş Bankası, the official publisher of Sait Faik’s works since 2011, also co-organizes the prestigious Sait Faik Short Story Award with the society.

Other major publishers, including İthaki and Can Yayınları, followed suit. İthaki Publishing Group announced via social media, “To honor Sait Faik’s memory and fulfill his wishes, we will donateproceeds from the collection we will publish to Darüşşafaka.”

Similarly, Can Yayınları General Manager Ali Granit confirmed that the publisher had reached out to Darüşşafaka to formalize their commitment. Reports also indicate that Alfa Publishing is also preparing to make a similar pledge.