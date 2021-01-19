Last head of imperial House of Osman dies at 88

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The last surviving head of the House of Osman, the royal dynasty that once ruled the Ottoman Empire- which ruled vast territories for six centuries, before it was replaced by the Turkish Republic- has died at age 88 in Syria.

Prince Dündar Abdulkerim Osmanoğlu lost his life at a hospital on Jan. 18 in the Syrian capital Damascus, where he had been receiving treatment.

Commenting on the news, his nephew Prince Abdülhamid Kayihan Osmanoğlu said: "My uncle Dündar had serious health problems and he was living in Damascus amid a war environment. We were trying hard to get him to Turkey, but

unfortunately we could not."

Abdülhamid Kayıhan extended his condolences to the Turkish people over Osmanoğlu's passing.



