Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

NICOSIA

Larnaca Airport in Greek Cyprus has been temporarily closed to air traffic following a tip-off regarding a "terrorism suspect" on a flight from Moldova, authorities announced on Feb. 24.

The airport resumed operations after approximately five hours, once security inspections were concluded.

According to reports in the Greek Cypriot press, air traffic at Larnaca Airport was halted and a "terror alert" was declared after receiving intelligence about a potential terrorism threat aboard a flight arriving from Moldova.

While searches were conducted on the Moldovan flight, inbound planes to Larnaca were redirected to the airport in the city of Paphos.

Greek Cypriot security sources, speaking to Philenews, confirmed that the "terror alert" stemmed from a suspect passenger, though it was clarified that there was no hijacking attempt.

In a statement to the press, Greek Cypriot Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis remarked that the matter was being handled by the police and the suspect was being interrogated.

This event comes on the heels of a security operation last month following allegations of an attack on Israeli nationals, where Israeli intelligence services, alongside local security forces, conducted an inspection at Larnaca Airport.

In a similar incident last month, Israel suspended Israeli commercial flights to the city of Paphos for unspecified security reasons.

Domestic security agency Shin Bet ordered the suspension of flights to the airport, which caters mainly to charter traffic on the western coast of Greek Cyprus.

Paphos, which is about a 90 minute drive from Larnaca airport, is the smallest of Greek Cyprus's two air terminals and abuts a military base slated for an upgrade by the U.S.

According to its winter flight schedule available online, there are up to 10 flights a week from Tel Aviv and 7 flights a week from Haifa, compared to at least 60 flights a week to Larnaca.