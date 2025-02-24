Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

NICOSIA
Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

Larnaca Airport in Greek Cyprus has been temporarily closed to air traffic following a tip-off regarding a "terrorism suspect" on a flight from Moldova, authorities announced on Feb. 24.

The airport resumed operations after approximately five hours, once security inspections were concluded.

According to reports in the Greek Cypriot press, air traffic at Larnaca Airport was halted and a "terror alert" was declared after receiving intelligence about a potential terrorism threat aboard a flight arriving from Moldova.

While searches were conducted on the Moldovan flight, inbound planes to Larnaca were redirected to the airport in the city of Paphos.

Greek Cypriot security sources, speaking to Philenews, confirmed that the "terror alert" stemmed from a suspect passenger, though it was clarified that there was no hijacking attempt.

In a statement to the press, Greek Cypriot Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis remarked that the matter was being handled by the police and the suspect was being interrogated.

This event comes on the heels of a security operation last month following allegations of an attack on Israeli nationals, where Israeli intelligence services, alongside local security forces, conducted an inspection at Larnaca Airport.

In a similar incident last month, Israel suspended Israeli commercial flights to the city of Paphos for unspecified security reasons.

Domestic security agency Shin Bet ordered the suspension of flights to the airport, which caters mainly to charter traffic on the western coast of Greek Cyprus.

Paphos, which is about a 90 minute drive from Larnaca airport, is the smallest of Greek Cyprus's two air terminals and abuts a military base slated for an upgrade by the U.S.

According to its winter flight schedule available online, there are up to 10 flights a week from Tel Aviv and 7 flights a week from Haifa, compared to at least 60 flights a week to Larnaca.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

    UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

  2. Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

    Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

  3. President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

    President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

  4. Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

    Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

  5. Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

    Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt
Recommended
UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit
Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president
Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG
US funding pause leaves WHOs Gaza mission in limbo

US funding pause leaves WHO's Gaza mission in limbo
Thousands return to Santorini as earthquake swarm declines

Thousands return to Santorini as earthquake swarm declines
4 dead, 6 injured in South Korean bridge collapse

4 dead, 6 injured in South Korean bridge collapse
46.1 mln counted in Iraqs first census in 40 years

46.1 mln counted in Iraq's first census in 40 years
WORLD UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

UK pledges to boost defense spending ahead of US visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday pledged to boost defense spending to 2.5 percent of the economy by 2027 with the aim of hiking it to 3 percent in the next parliament.

ECONOMY Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿