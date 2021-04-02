Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

  • April 02 2021 09:06:16

Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

ISTANBUL
Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Shane Larkin had another impressive game in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on April 1, leading Anadolu Efes to a 111-101 overtime victory against TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Larkin was dominant with a season-high 30 points, Krunoslav Simon added 21 for the Turkish side in the Round 33 matchup.

Vasilije Micic had 16 as Adrien Moerman scored 14 to go along with eight rebounds at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Achille Polonara had 23 points and Rokas Giedraitis scored 21 for the Spanish side.

Anadolu Efes set a club record for the most points in a EuroLeague game with 111.

Following this win, Anadolu Efes, which already secured a playoffs ticket, improved to 22 wins.

Saski Baskonia suffered their fifteenth defeat this season.

Turkey, basketball,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  2. Kittens make cozy library their home

    Kittens make cozy library their home

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,713 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,357,988

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,713 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,357,988

  4. Turkey has new supply sources to speed up vaccination: Health minister

    Turkey has new supply sources to speed up vaccination: Health minister

  5. AnadoluJet set to increase int'l flights to Turkish Riviera

    AnadoluJet set to increase int'l flights to Turkish Riviera
Recommended
Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier
No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul
Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win
Limited fans to be allowed in Turkey vs Latvia game

Limited fans to be allowed in Turkey vs Latvia game
Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth
WORLD Russia warns new Donbass conflict could destroy Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warns new Donbass conflict could 'destroy' Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warned on April 1 that a serious escalation in the conflict in Donbass could “destroy” Ukraine as NATO voiced concern over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan should target free trade agreement: Minister

Turkey, Azerbaijan should target free trade agreement: Minister

Turkey and Azerbaijan should aim for a free trade agreement, the Turkish trade minister said on April 1. 
SPORTS Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Shane Larkin had another impressive game in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on April 1, leading Anadolu Efes to a 111-101 overtime victory against TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz.