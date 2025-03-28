Largest fully preserved dinosaur claw unearthed in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert

Largest fully preserved dinosaur claw unearthed in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert

CALGARY
Largest fully preserved dinosaur claw unearthed in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert

With distinctive two-fingered claws, the remains of a previously unknown species of dinosaur suggest it looked like a bizarre mix of sloth, giraffe and cult movie hero Edward Scissorhands, according to new research.

Paleontologists unearthed the fossil in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, and the find is unique because the sheath of one of the digits is intact. Made of keratin (the same material as fingernails), the sheath reveals that the claw itself was much longer than the underlying bones. It is the largest claw of its kind found fully preserved in this way, researchers say.

“It’s close to a foot in size,” said paleontologist Darla Zelenitsky, an associate professor at the University of Calgary in Canada and coauthor of a study on the discovery published in the journal iScience. “This is by far the biggest claw preserved for a dinosaur that has that keratinous sheath on it.”

The dinosaur has been given the scientific name Duonychus tsogtbaatari, in honor of Mongolian paleontologist Khishigjav Tsogtbaatar. The genus name Duonychus means “two claws” in Greek.

Duonychus tsogtbaatari was part of an awkward-looking group of dinosaurs known as therizinosaurs, which were part of the theropod family that includes Tyrannosaurus rex. Therizinosaurs, however, were plant-eaters or omnivores — not apex predators.

The newly discovered dinosaur stood about three meters tall and would have weighed 260 kilograms. It likely used its curved claws to reach vegetation, and it could have grasped branches up to 10 centimeters in diameter, according to the study.

As well as two claws, the paleontologists also found fossilized parts of the prehistoric creature’s backbone, tail, hips, arms and legs. The fossil was discovered by staff at Mongolia’s Institute of Paleontology, part of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, several years ago, Zelenitsky said.

Besides grasping, the two-fingered hands may have been used for display or as formidable weapons when needed, Zelenitsky said.

“They weren’t predators, but they could defend themselves with those claws. They were big and very sharp,” she said.

The best comparison for the distinctive digits among living animals would be the claws of a sloth, used for hanging onto tree branches, Zelenitsky added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

    Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

  2. Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

    Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

  3. Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

    Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

  4. Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

    Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

  5. Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine

    Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine
Recommended
Ghost nets turn into sunglasses

Ghost nets turn into sunglasses
Sundance film festival moving to Boulder, Colorado

Sundance film festival moving to Boulder, Colorado
Helen Mirren knows something about playing royalty

Helen Mirren knows something about playing royalty
A culinary journey through Cairo’s rich history

A culinary journey through Cairo’s rich history
‘HisTroy’ wins Honorable Mention in Milan

‘HisTroy’ wins Honorable Mention in Milan
Turkish theater enthusiasts realize their dreams in Kosovo

Turkish theater enthusiasts realize their dreams in Kosovo
WORLD Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack killed at least four people and wounded 21 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging high-rise buildings and triggering fires in a hotel, service stations and homes, an official said Saturday.
ECONOMY Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye will receive a $9.3 billion investment from large-scale projects in solar cell, petrochemical, vehicle and defense solutions production, among others, as a part of the country’s HIT-30 (High Tech) investment program.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿