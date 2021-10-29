Largest floor mosaic in Central Anatolia found in Kayseri

  • October 29 2021 07:00:00

Largest floor mosaic in Central Anatolia found in Kayseri

KAYSERİ
Largest floor mosaic in Central Anatolia found in Kayseri

A 300-square-meter floor mosaic belonging to the Late Roman-Early Byzantine period has been discovered during excavation work in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

In a statement on Oct. 27, the Kayseri Municipality said that during the archaeological excavations, examples of late Roman and early Byzantine houses, ornamental patterns in floral and geometric designs and Greek and Latin inscriptions were also unearthed in the city’s İncesu district.

More than 10 rooms were also discovered in the structure, which has approximately 300 square meters of solid mosaic floor tiles and is the largest mosaic in Central Anatolia.

Two mosaic inscriptions were also unearthed in the building as a result of salvage excavations. A mosaic with Latin script was located at the base of a rectangular building, while another mosaic with Greek script was found on the floor of another partially preserved walled building.

The Latin mosaic reads: “On the occasion of its 30th anniversary and with our prayers for it to reach its 40th anniversary. This building [Fabrica] was built under the leadership of his friend [Comes] Hyacinthos. You, O building, have now reached the most magnificent level.”

The Greek mosaic reads: “Enter in a healthy way” or “Enter if you are healthy.”

