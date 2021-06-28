Large fire rips through south London railway arch

  • June 28 2021 17:32:00

Large fire rips through south London railway arch

LONDON-Reuters
Large fire rips through south London railway arch

A large fire ripped through a railway arch beside Elephant and Castle station in south London on June 28, sending a ball of flame and plumes of black smoke billowing up high into the sky above the capital.

Police said the incident was not terror-related. There were no immediate reports of anyone being injured.

The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze which raced through three commercial units, causing trains to be diverted.

"Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the fire brigade said.

Video footage released by the fire brigade showed black smoke rising high into the sky and then a ball of fire blasting out from the archway.

U.K.,

WORLD Large fire rips through south London railway arch

Large fire rips through south London railway arch
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

    Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

  2. Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises in Tekirdağ

    Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises in Tekirdağ

  3. Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

    Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

  4. Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

    Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

  5. Turkey’s top diplomat draws attention to YPG acts at anti-ISIL meeting

    Turkey’s top diplomat draws attention to YPG acts at anti-ISIL meeting
Recommended
French far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote

French far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote
US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase

Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase
Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to five

Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to five
UK health minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide

UK health minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Millions in Sydney wake to coronavirus lockdown

Millions in Sydney wake to coronavirus lockdown
WORLD Large fire rips through south London railway arch

Large fire rips through south London railway arch

A large fire ripped through a railway arch beside Elephant and Castle station in south London on June 28, sending a ball of flame and plumes of black smoke billowing up high into the sky above the capital.

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 79.4 pct in April 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 79.4 pct in April 2021

Natural gas imports increased to around 4.72 billion cubic meters (bcm) from approximately 2.63 bcm for the same month of 2020, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.