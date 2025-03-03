Laodicea’s ancient theater restored to its former glory

Laodicea’s ancient theater restored to its former glory

DENİZLİ
Laodicea’s ancient theater restored to its former glory

The ancient theater in the ancient city of Laodicea, located in the western province of Denizli and listed on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List, has been restored to its former glory after 2,200 years.

 

The theater, which had been destroyed by earthquakes, was brought back to life during extensive restoration works. Professor Celal Şimşek, head of the Laodicea excavation team, said, “This is a significant restoration project in world history, as it is nearly 90 percent true to its original structure, meeting international standards.”

 

The theater, built in the second century B.C. in Laodicea and used for artistic and cultural events during the Hellenistic and Roman periods, was abandoned in the fifth century with the spread of Christianity. Over time, major earthquakes completely destroyed the 15,000-seat theater.

 

Located to the west of the ancient city, which is home to one of the seven churches mentioned in the Bible, the theater boasts a scenic view of the Pamukkale travertines. Restoration works, led by Şimşek, head of the Archaeology Department at Pamukkale University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, began in 2019. The project received financial support from the Denizli Metropolitan Municipality and the South Aegean Development Agency. As a result, the ancient theater, originally built 2,200 years ago and later destroyed by earthquakes, has now been restored.

Şimşek emphasized that they successfully revived the ancient theater while preserving its authenticity.

 

“We have been conducting excavations here for 21 years on behalf of Pamukkale University and the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The western theater is significant as the first theater of the city’s Hellenistic period. It was built in the 2nd century B.C., underwent reconstruction after an earthquake in the 3rd century, was destroyed again in the 368 earthquake that devastated Western Anatolia, and was once more rebuilt," he said.

 

"However, it suffered severe destruction in an earthquake in 494. In 2019, we launched the restoration project for the theater. Within two years, we restored the seating steps of this 96-meter-diameter theater. This is an important restoration effort in world history, as it is nearly 90 percent true to its original state, in line with international standards,” he added.

 

'It was a public theater'

 

“The inscriptions we discovered here revealed that the Western Theater was not only an early-period theater but also a state theater. Many inscriptions indicate that it was a public theater where many free events were held for the people. As part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s ‘Heritage for the Future’ project, we are continuing our work on the stage building. In previous years, we dedicated significant effort to restoring the seating steps of the Western Theater. We have now started restoring the upper floors of the vaulted section of the stage, as well as the 16 columns of the first level, which consists of four podiums. The restoration work in the theater is being carried out with great precision." Şimşek said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Anora wins five Oscars, best picture

'Anora' wins five Oscars, best picture
Private US spaceship lands on Moon

Private US spaceship lands on Moon
Probe into Hackman’s death continues

Probe into Hackman’s death continues
Singer Charli XCX wins top prizes at BRIT Awards

Singer Charli XCX wins top prizes at BRIT Awards
Story of Göbeklitepe told through animation

Story of Göbeklitepe told through animation
Van Lake Basin a ‘safe haven’ for flamingos

Van Lake Basin a ‘safe haven’ for flamingos
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿