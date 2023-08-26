Landslides, flooding prompt evacuations in Rize

RİZE

With heavy rainfall lashing the northeastern province of Rize's Çayeli district, residents are struggling to strive through a series of challenges due to landslides and floodings, amid evacuations and road closures that are adding to their troubles.

The Madenli, Poets and Lovers streams in Çayeli experienced a rapid surge in water levels triggered by the incessant downpour late on Aug. 24. The overflow of Çataklıhoca stream in the Yalı neighborhood also resulted in flooding, notably affecting the garden of a local primary school and rendering a road impassable. Additionally, landslides wreaked havoc on five village roads, making them inaccessible.

Authorities took action, evacuating eight houses as part of preventive measures. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) also responded to the situation, with teams rushing to the affected area following alerts. Some 24 individuals were safely evacuated under AFAD's guidance.

Meanwhile, municipal teams from nearby districts joined forces in the ongoing effort. Equipped with construction machinery, teams labored to clear the landslide-blocked roads, ensuring that vital passageways were reopened.

In an account of the events, Çayeli Mayor İsmail Hakkı Çiftçi revealed that AFAD rescued a family trapped on the ground floor of their home, threatened by floodwaters surging from a nearby stream.

Çiftçi expressed gratitude that despite significant material damages, no lives were lost in the district. "These material losses can be recuperated. We, hopefully, will open the closed roads and threatened places as soon as possible and reintegrate citizens with the city," the mayor affirmed.