Landowner recalls story of Göbeklitepe’s discovery

  • March 05 2021 07:00:00

Landowner recalls story of Göbeklitepe’s discovery

ŞANLIURFA
Landowner recalls story of Göbeklitepe’s discovery

The landowner of what many have dubbed humanity’s ground zero has recalled how they stumbled upon the ancient site of Göbeklitepe as they plowed their fields in the late 1980’s.

Mahmut Yıldız, who once owned the land on where Göbeklitepe is located in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa before it became a national treasure, said they had stumbled upon two artifacts they found while plowing their field in 1986.

They decided to take it to a museum, only to be met by a museum director, who was not an archaeologist, at the time, say, “These are limestones.”

Speaking about the discovery of the ruins 35 years ago, Yıldız said: “This is our land left from our family. It was a stony field, but it was fertile. We used to plant lentils here. While agriculture was done here, it was known to be a sacred place; prayers were performed here.”

Landowner recalls story of Göbeklitepe’s discovery

“My uncle Şavak found two artifacts while plowing the field in 1986. When we took the stones to the museum with my uncle and my father, İbrahim Yıldız — the director of the museum — who was not an archaeologist but a history teacher, said that these were ‘limestones.’ Because we washed the stone to reveal the painting on it and it looked like a limestone. We carried the stones to the museum on a horse-drawn carriage for 20 kilometers and thought we would be appreciated by the museum.”

Stating that the museum took the stone because his uncle did not want to carry it back to the ancient site and said that he would throw it on the way back home, Yıldız said, “The stone remained idle in the garden of the museum for four-five years in 1986. Later, the German archaeologist Klaus Schmidt saw the stones there. After that, they came here and explored this place. Excavations started in 1992.”

Yıldız worked for the excavations for 20 years until 2005. Now he serves as a security guard at the Göbeklitepe site.

Landowner recalls story of Göbeklitepe’s discovery

archeology,

MOST POPULAR

  1. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  2. Istanbul’s Bridges illuminated in green

    Istanbul’s Bridges illuminated in green

  3. Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey

    Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey

  4. Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

    Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

  5. Restaurant serves salmon fish döner kebab in Black Sea province

    Restaurant serves salmon fish döner kebab in Black Sea province
Recommended
Ancient Sun Goddess of Arinna displayed in İzmir

Ancient 'Sun Goddess of Arinna' displayed in İzmir
Müslüm Baba: Icon of Turkish arabesque music

Müslüm Baba: Icon of Turkish arabesque music
70 million-year-old gastropod fossil found in Turkey

70 million-year-old gastropod fossil found in Turkey
Late soprano’s house to boost Safranbolu tourism

Late soprano’s house to boost Safranbolu tourism
Turkish cinema to be introduced at Berlin Film Festival

Turkish cinema to be introduced at Berlin Film Festival
Istanbul’s Bridges illuminated in green

Istanbul’s Bridges illuminated in green
WORLD FETÖ ad removed in New York’s Time Square after fallout

FETÖ ad removed in New York’s Time Square after fallout

A defamation campaign advertisement by members of the FETÖ against Turkey has been removed in New York City after backlash from the Turkish community. 
ECONOMY Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers

Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers

Seismic analysis activities will be conducted in a 10,000-square-meter area in the Black Sea for new natural gas discoveries, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez told a group of journalists on March 3.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Valencia Basket 99-83 on March 2 to claim their fifth consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. 