Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

  • August 25 2022 07:00:00

Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

FRANKFURT- Agence France-Presse
Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

Italian sports car maker Lamborghini has already pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024, its boss has said, with luxury goods seemingly unaffected by global economic uncertainty.     

The Volkswagen subsidiary is enjoying “high demand” and has an order book covering the next 18 months, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.    

Wealthy customers are flocking to the brand despite the global financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.    

“We have more and more stepping into Lamborghini. Because they trust the brand, they see how beautiful the cars are, how (high) performing they are,” Winkelmann said.     

The global economy only has to “stay a bit stable” for that to continue, he added.    

The long order times are also the result of a shortage of components, particularly chips needed for new electric models.

Lamborghini is planning a hybrid version of each of its models by 2024 and the first fully electric Lamborghini in the second half of the decade.     

Lamborghini in early August reported the best half-year in its history with record sales and profits.     

The carmaker’s operating margin reached 32 percent, while operating profit jumped to 425 million euros on 5,090 cars sold.

Fellow luxury carmaker Ferrari also posted record results in the second quarter and raised its annual forecast, with orders at record levels.  

In late July, the world’s top luxury consumer goods group LVMH also reported a jump in sales and profits in the first half of the year despite the uncertain economic environment.

WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

    Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

  2. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  3. Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

    Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

  4. Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

    Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

  5. ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

    ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers
Recommended
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws
Steel production fell in July

Steel production fell in July
Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers
Government mulls housing project for mid-income groups

Government mulls housing project for mid-income groups
Power distribution companies invest 15 bln Turkish Liras

Power distribution companies invest 15 bln Turkish Liras
China cements influence in Iraq through oil, infrastructure deals

China cements influence in Iraq through oil, infrastructure deals
WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will work on new strategies for boosting tourism in Türkiye via ad campaigns and promotional videos centered on attracting foreign shoppers to the country, says Sinan Öncel, chair of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.