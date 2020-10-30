Lake Van turns white as water level recedes

  VAN

VAN
Lake Van, located in eastern Turkey, has turned white with the emergence of the world’s largest microbialites after the water level dropped due to seasonal weather conditions.

Known as underwater fairy chimneys dating back some 16,000 years, microbialites have surfaced on the shores of Erciş district, forming white hills on the lake.

Microbialite is a rock-like structure of sedimentary deposits formed on the bed of a lake that looks like reefs due to the microbial activity of mainly algae and cyanobacteria.

Photographers and nature enthusiasts competed against each other to photograph the meters of high rock formations on the lake, some even did not hesitate to pose with the stones in their hands.

“Lake Van is known for its salty and sparkling nature. Therefore, with the withdrawal, a white layer has formed on the shores,” said Ferzende Coşar, who has been taking photographs around the lake for about 25 years.

The lake harbors the largest known microbialites on Earth. In the basin of the lake overlooking Adilcevaz district, huge tower-like alkaline microbiallites of 40 meters in height have been discovered.

