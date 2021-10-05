Lake that once source of life now faces drought

  • October 05 2021 07:00:00

Lake that once source of life now faces drought

KONYA
Lake that once source of life now faces drought

Lake Beyşehir, a tectonic freshwater lake in Turkey’s southwestern province of Konya, faces the danger of drought due to years of low rainfall and misuse of its water for agricultural purposes.

The lake, once known as the “sea of Konya” due to its water depth and considered the source of life for Turkey’s breadbasket Konya Plain, is now on the verge of drying up.

Global climate change is the main culprit behind the drought that has hit the already arid region particularly hard. But that is not all. The fact that the lake meets the irrigation needs of the fields on the Konya Plain and the amount of precipitation is decreasing in the region every year are the other important factors contributing to the drying process.

The region received an average of 80 millimeters of precipitation per square meter in 2019, but this figure has now decreased to 30 millimeters.

Illegal irrigation was also blamed by experts for the drying up of other lakes near Konya Plain, such as Lake Akşehir, Lake Meke and Lake Eber.

Pointing out that the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) draws water from the lake despite the fact that the lake is not sufficiently fed, Beyşehir Mayor Adil Bayındır suggested developing another irrigation policy.

“Water should be brought to Lake Beyşehir with collectors, its sources should not be interrupted and groundwater should not be drawn,” Bayındır said, noting that the drought leaves irreversible traces on the economy, tourism, climate and nature of the region.

ARTS & LIFE Badge found in Turkey’s historical Zerzevan Fortress arouses curiosity

Badge found in Turkey’s historical Zerzevan Fortress arouses curiosity
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

    Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

  2. Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

    Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

  3. Lake in Turkey’s south completely dries up

    Lake in Turkey’s south completely dries up

  4. Stray dog tours Istanbul using public transportation

    Stray dog tours Istanbul using public transportation

  5. Russian ancient city has Turkish traces

    Russian ancient city has Turkish traces
Recommended
Elderly population to rise significantly in next four decades, says expert

Elderly population to rise significantly in next four decades, says expert
Festival in US capital offers taste of Turkish culture

Festival in US capital offers taste of Turkish culture
Magical hot air balloons await guests in world’s oldest temple

Magical hot air balloons await guests in world’s oldest temple
Turks mark World Animal Day

Turks mark World Animal Day
Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel
Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation: Erdoğan

Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation: Erdoğan 
WORLD Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S.-based scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian.
ECONOMY Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

Turkey is taking steps for green economy as part of its fight against the negative impact of climate change, the Turkish vice president said on Oct. 4. 
SPORTS Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkey's Fazlı Eryılmaz took a bronze medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo on Oct. 3. 