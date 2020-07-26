Lake Sat in ‘Alps of Yüksekova’ aims to become tourist hotspot

  • July 26 2020 16:21:00

Lake Sat in ‘Alps of Yüksekova’ aims to become tourist hotspot

HAKKARİ – Anadolu Agency
Lake Sat in ‘Alps of Yüksekova’ aims to become tourist hotspot

Authorities in the Yüksekova district of the southeastern province of Hakkari are aiming to make the glacial Lake Sat, located on Cilo Mountains, known as the “Alps of Yüksekova,” a new tourist hotspot as the region has largely been cleared of the PKK.

After a series of operations in recent years against the PKK, which Ankara sees as a terror group, Yüksekova is now regarded to be safe and has been opened to tourism with its natural beauty, colorful flowers and clean air.

“The region has a potential in nature tourism. Before, it was never easy to come here due to the fear of terrorist activities. But now everybody can come and visit this natural beauty,” Osman Doğramacı, the district governor, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“I hope, in the future, people who go to the Swiss Alps will also visit Yüksekova,” added Doğramacı.

He said he hoped the Cilo Mountains, which has an altitude of 3,500 meters, would become a new tourist attraction for nature lovers across the world.

Near the lake, the village of İkiyaka Sat had remained deserted since 1995, after being evacuated in the wake of the pinnacle of clashes between the PKK and the Turkish state. Twenty-five years on, the village is now seeing its former residents return to their homes.

“I wish there will no longer be terror in the region. There is no security problem anymore. We have to protect this beauty,” said Naif Çelik, one of the villagers who returned.

“We had to leave the village in 1995 and we never were able to come back. This is the first time in years that we visit the plateau,” said Nizamettin Donat, another resident who returned to his home.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

    Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

  2. Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan

    Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan

  3. Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

    Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

  4. Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

    Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

  5. Main opposition CHP vows to come to power in next polls, reveals road map

    Main opposition CHP vows to come to power in next polls, reveals road map
Recommended
Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’
Turkey urges end to provocations over burning of its flag in Greece

Turkey urges end to provocations over burning of its flag in Greece

Perpetrator of murder of woman transferred to high-security prison

Perpetrator of murder of woman transferred to high-security prison
Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate
Bomb attack kills 5, injures 12 civilians in NE Syria

Bomb attack kills 5, injures 12 civilians in NE Syria
Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert
WORLD At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

A Rohingya migrant is feared to be the only survivor from a boat carrying at least two dozen asylum seekers that is believed to have run into difficulty off the Malaysian coast near Thailand, a coastguard official said on July 26.    
ECONOMY Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

Three state-owned lenders have excluded six major international automakers from a cheap loan package campaign, accusing them of raising prices disproportionately.
SPORTS Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor and Kayserispor will be joining Ankaragücü in the First Division next season after they failed to avoid relegation in the final week of the Turkish Süper Lig.