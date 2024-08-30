Lake Salda joins 'Top 100’ list of UNESCO

Salda Lake in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Burdur has been included in the prestigious "Top 100 Most Important Geological Heritage Sites in the World" list.

It was announced at the 37th World Geological Congress in Busan, South Korea.

The list is part of a project initiated by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) and supported by UNESCO.

Nizamettin Kazancı, vice president of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO, confirmed the news and expressed pride in the inclusion of Salda Lake.

"We submitted Salda Lake and the Nemrut Caldera within the quota given to countries for nominations. In the announced list, we only saw Salda Lake; Nemrut did not make it. Whether or not our natural sites make it to the list, their scientific importance will not diminish," he said.

Kazanci highlighted the significance of Salda Lake, describing it as one of the world’s most important geological heritage sites.

"Being on the list means better protection for Salda. We need to protect Salda Lake much better," he said, adding that various public institutions are working together to ensure the lake's preservation amid growing tourism interest.

Kazancı also urged visitors to respect sensitive areas of the lake and contribute to its ongoing protection efforts.

