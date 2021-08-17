Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  • August 17 2021 07:00:00

Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

MANİSA
Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

Lake Marmara in Turkey’s western province of Manisa has almost dried up due to years of low rainfall and misusage of its water for agricultural purposes.

Created by the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) for agricultural irrigation in 1945, the lake used to give an average of 150 million cubic meters of water per year to the Gediz Plain.

Once home to numerous waterfowl such as crested pelicans and cormorants, the lake has been in danger of drying out completely this summer, only a small area to its northwest has accumulated water about 10 centimeters high.

The drought stemming from climate change has led to a recession of lake waters, making finding food a challenge for migratory birds.

The main reasons for the rapid decrease in the water level of the lake are that the temperature is above seasonal normals, rapid evaporation and illegal irrigation, according to DSİ Regional Director Birol Çınar.

Çınar stated that they anticipate that the loss of water in the lake would continue in August and September.

Selim Selvioğlu, the mukhtar of Tekelioğlu village located on the edge of the lake, stated that the lake has almost completely dried up for the first time this summer, pointing out the irreversible risks.

“There is currently a week of water left in the lake and will dry out completely in a week,” Selvioğlu said, adding that two years ago, the lake was at normal water level and that seven villages in the surrounding area made a living by fishing from the lake.

The situation is not confined to Lake Marmara. Illegal irrigation also was blamed for drying up of other lakes in Turkey’s western provinces and in Konya Plain, known as the country’s breadbasket.

Figures show that temperatures are steadily increasing in the country due to climate change, leading to significant drops in water resources.

SPORTS Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch

Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

    Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

  2. Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

    Turkey evacuates first batch of its citizens from Afghanistan

  3. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  4. Merkel for closer cooperation with Turkey on Afghan crisis: Report

    Merkel for closer cooperation with Turkey on Afghan crisis: Report

  5. Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation

    Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation
Recommended
Turkish evacuees tell of turmoil at Afghan airport in Kabul

Turkish evacuees tell of turmoil at Afghan airport in Kabul
Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

Four tourist boats engulfed in flames
Turkey neutralizes 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey neutralizes 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Afghanistan with NATO chief, world counterparts

FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Afghanistan with NATO chief, world counterparts
Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation

Turkey to intensify efforts for green transformation
Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony

Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony
WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 defended the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s stunning military takeover that triggered panic in Kabul with thousands mobbing the airport in a desperate attempt to flee.
ECONOMY Solar power’s share rises to 7.5 percent at end of July

Solar power’s share rises to 7.5 percent at end of July

The share of solar power in Turkey’s total installed electricity capacity rose to 7.5 percent by the end of July but it is still lower than the country’s untapped potential, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency on Aug. 16.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch

Galatasaray beat Giresunspor; Marcao assaults teammate on pitch

Galatasaray beat GZT Giresunspor 2-0 in a Aug. 16 Turkish Süper Lig match to make a good start to the 2021-22 football season. 