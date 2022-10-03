Lake Erçek in danger of drought: Expert

Lake Erçek in danger of drought: Expert

VAN
Lake Erçek in danger of drought: Expert

The water level in Lake Erçek in the eastern province of Van has decreased due to drought, while the lake, the habitat of many endangered bird species, is in danger of losing its bird population, an expert has warned.

Lake Erçek is the most negatively affected lake by climate change in the basis, Faruk Alaeddinoğlu, a professor from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, stated, adding that the waters of the lake are gradually receding.

“There are many large and small lakes in the basin. A significant part of these lakes located at high altitudes experienced water loss and even some of them have dried up,” he explained.

The expert pointed out that the decrease in precipitation, severe evaporation, and the failure of groundwater and surface water resources to feed the lake indicate the receding in dramatic dimensions.

“It shows us that the receding of water level will not stop,” he warned.

Underlining that this drawdown will cause a severe loss of its area, this loss will firstly affect the bird population at the lake, he stated.

“As streams lose their water carrying capacity, wetlands cease to be a habitat for birds. The food spilled into the lake caused the disappearance of the feeding area, especially of flamingos,” the expert said.

“This will lead to both the loss of the area of the lake, the extinction of bird species and the change of migration routes of the birds,” he added.

A citizen in the region stated that the water level, which was high in previous years, extremely decreased in a few months, noting that the structures vacated due to the rise of the water level have reappeared.

Lake Erçek is a tectonic lake about 30 kilometers east of Lake Van, the country’s largest.

The lake, which is an essential living area for water birds and some endangered bird species, also falls on the migratory route.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Long COVID remains a mystery, though theories are emerging

Long COVID remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

    Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

  2. Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

  3. Turkish tourists prefer Balkan countries for vacation

    Turkish tourists prefer Balkan countries for vacation

  4. Türkiye ranks 37th on Global Innovation Index

    Türkiye ranks 37th on Global Innovation Index

  5. Türkiye elected to IAEA Board of Governors

    Türkiye elected to IAEA Board of Governors
Recommended
Generation Z listens to arabesque music

Generation Z listens to arabesque music
HBO Max to stream in Türkiye: Official

HBO Max to stream in Türkiye: Official
Ministry: 23 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

Ministry: 23 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq
2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant in Türkiye

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant in Türkiye
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean province

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean province
Opposition holds 7th leaders’ meeting, affirms no internal cracks

Opposition holds 7th leaders’ meeting, affirms no internal cracks
WORLD Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’

Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pledged to retake more areas in the country’s eastern Donbas region from Russian forces.

ECONOMY Exiting Mir system may not affect Russian tourist visits

Exiting Mir system may not affect Russian tourist visits

More than 11 million foreign tourists arrived in Antalya through the popular holiday destination’s airport between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, up by 57 percent from the sale period of last year.

SPORTS Turkish free-diver Şahika Ercümen refreshes her record

Turkish free-diver Şahika Ercümen refreshes her record

Multiple world-record holder and freediving champion Şahika Ercümen has refreshed her own Turkish record by diving 82 meters (269 feet) in the women’s free immersion (FIM) category at the freediving championship held in the southern province of Antalya.