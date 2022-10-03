Lake Erçek in danger of drought: Expert

VAN

The water level in Lake Erçek in the eastern province of Van has decreased due to drought, while the lake, the habitat of many endangered bird species, is in danger of losing its bird population, an expert has warned.

Lake Erçek is the most negatively affected lake by climate change in the basis, Faruk Alaeddinoğlu, a professor from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, stated, adding that the waters of the lake are gradually receding.

“There are many large and small lakes in the basin. A significant part of these lakes located at high altitudes experienced water loss and even some of them have dried up,” he explained.

The expert pointed out that the decrease in precipitation, severe evaporation, and the failure of groundwater and surface water resources to feed the lake indicate the receding in dramatic dimensions.

“It shows us that the receding of water level will not stop,” he warned.

Underlining that this drawdown will cause a severe loss of its area, this loss will firstly affect the bird population at the lake, he stated.

“As streams lose their water carrying capacity, wetlands cease to be a habitat for birds. The food spilled into the lake caused the disappearance of the feeding area, especially of flamingos,” the expert said.

“This will lead to both the loss of the area of the lake, the extinction of bird species and the change of migration routes of the birds,” he added.

A citizen in the region stated that the water level, which was high in previous years, extremely decreased in a few months, noting that the structures vacated due to the rise of the water level have reappeared.

Lake Erçek is a tectonic lake about 30 kilometers east of Lake Van, the country’s largest.

The lake, which is an essential living area for water birds and some endangered bird species, also falls on the migratory route.