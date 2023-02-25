Lack of hygiene products persists in quake zone

Lack of hygiene products persists in quake zone

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Lack of hygiene products persists in quake zone

The lack of tents, portable toilets and showers and hygienic products continues to persist in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of two deadly earthquakes, while those quake survivors who settled in tent cities away from the center are also facing a shortage of soap and water.

Although a large group of volunteers, state officials and non-governmental organizations are working hard to alleviate the challenging living conditions of earthquake survivors, some of the major problems remain unsolved since the first day.

The need for toilets, showers, hygiene products and general sanitation, and the risk of some health issues related to these problems are making the lives of people living in tent cities even harder.

Residents of the tent city in the Avşar Campus of Sütçü İmam University demand that their hygiene needs be met.

Sibel Bolat, who lives in a tent with her husband and two children, said the biggest issue is the lack of portable toilets.

“The sinks and toilets are very dirty. There are not even soaps,” Bolat said.

Her husband, Muzaffer Bolat, stated that they cannot use the portable toilets brought to the tent city as they still do not have water and drain connections and that people have to wait in lines for hours to take a shower in the indoor sports hall.

He also said that the same dishes are served every day, and there should be some kind of variety on the menu.

Another quake survivor, İsmet Arslan, said that they had been out in the open for 10 days and had only recently been able to find tents.

WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

    Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

  2. Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

    Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

  3. One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

    One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

  4. Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

    Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

  5. Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia

    Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for just peace in Ukraine in call with Putin

Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin
‘Scale of quakes in Türkiye unprecedented’

‘Scale of quakes in Türkiye unprecedented’
Rapid screening test applications for buildings soar to 76,000

Rapid screening test applications for buildings soar to 76,000
One million quake survivors migrate

One million quake survivors migrate
MİT ‘neutralizes’ mastermind of Taksim attack

MİT ‘neutralizes’ mastermind of Taksim attack
More pets rescued from rubble

More pets rescued from rubble
WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow fell in southern California on Feb. 24, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places.
ECONOMY Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Feb. 24 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.