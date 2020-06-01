Labyrinth-like Dalyan reeds to welcome visitors

MUĞLA
Tourists who will go on a journey between the labyrinth-like reeds within the boundaries of Muğla’s Ortaca and Köyceğiz districts will enjoy watching herons, caretta carettas and Dalyan mullets.

The region in Turkey’s west, which is rich in history, offers a dream-like holiday with its sweet and salty water and beach along with the ancient city of Kaunos.

Dalyan, where the glows in the water channels can be seen when viewed from the sky, and the İztuzu beach, located at the junction of the sea and the lake, draw the interest of holiday-goers.

In the region, which is among the frequent destinations of local and foreign tourists, there are reed areas that resemble a labyrinth when viewed from the air.

Tourists moving from Dalyan neighborhood to İztuzu Beach complete the tour by watching caretta carettas, herons and Dalyan mullets. The Dalyan canal is also home to many rare plant and animal species.

Among the best protected open areas in Europe and welcomes an average of 1 million tourists every year, the canal is now waiting for its visitors. After the novel coronavirus pandemic, the boats that will take tourists on a journey during the controlled normalization process also underwent maintenance and were docked in the channel.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Ortaca district governor, Oktay Erdoğan, said that the magnificent labyrinth-like reeds would return to their old days soon.

Emphasizing that the ancient city of Kaunos and 2,400-year-old rock tombs on the banks of the Dalyan Canal with rare beauties add a different beauty to Dalyan, Erdoğan said, “We invite all visitors to our district and want them to discover these rare beauties of our region.”

Özay Akdoğan, who has been operating a tourism enterprise for about 30 years in Dalyan, stated that nearly 500 boats in Dalyan Canal served tourism and that they took all precautions as part of COVID-19 measures.

Stating that they believe that they would have a good season, Akdoğan said that tourists would visit the 21-kilometer-long canal by boat and see many bird species, caretta caretta and historical buildings.

