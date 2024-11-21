Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

ANKARA

Labor unions in Türkiye have launched a campaign to secure political backing for an increase in the minimum wage, pressing authorities for adjustments.

The unions are focused on the current minimum wage of 17,002 Turkish Liras, which has remained unchanged throughout 2024 without an interim increase.

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan has previously expressed hope for a compromise, saying he hopes a figure will emerge out of the talks which "all sides agree on."

The Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ) head Ergün Atalay, a representative for labor on the Minimum Wage Determination Commission, led a delegation of union leaders to parliament this week.

Alongside Atalay, Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Türkiye (DİSK) leader Arzu Çerkezoğlu and Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (HAK-İŞ) leader Mahmut Arslan met with political leaders to present their case.

Their first stop was a meeting with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) officials.

Atalay highlighted that without fair taxation reforms, wage increases for workers and civil servants would fail to address their financial struggles.

Çerkezoğlu said DİSK would announce its specific minimum wage demands in early December, while Arslan emphasized the need for wage determinations that "reflect high inflation rates."

The union representatives also met with Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, a parliamentary leader from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

They also visited executives from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), İYİ (Good) Party, Felicity Party (SP) and Future Party.