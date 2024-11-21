Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

ANKARA
Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

Labor unions in Türkiye have launched a campaign to secure political backing for an increase in the minimum wage, pressing authorities for adjustments.

 

The unions are focused on the current minimum wage of 17,002 Turkish Liras, which has remained unchanged throughout 2024 without an interim increase.

 

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan has previously expressed hope for a compromise, saying he hopes a figure will emerge out of the talks which "all sides agree on."

 

The Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ) head Ergün Atalay, a representative for labor on the Minimum Wage Determination Commission, led a delegation of union leaders to parliament this week.

 

Alongside Atalay, Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Türkiye (DİSK) leader Arzu Çerkezoğlu and Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (HAK-İŞ) leader Mahmut Arslan met with political leaders to present their case.

 

Their first stop was a meeting with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) officials.

 

Atalay highlighted that without fair taxation reforms, wage increases for workers and civil servants would fail to address their financial struggles.

 

Çerkezoğlu said DİSK would announce its specific minimum wage demands in early December, while Arslan emphasized the need for wage determinations that "reflect high inflation rates."

 

The union representatives also met with Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, a parliamentary leader from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

 

They also visited executives from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), İYİ (Good) Party, Felicity Party (SP) and Future Party.

minimum wages,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

  3. Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

    Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

  4. COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

    COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

  5. MPs pass reforms on internal security

    MPs pass reforms on internal security
Recommended
Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case
Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows
MPs pass reforms on internal security

MPs pass reforms on internal security
Probe launched into journalists Altaylı, Saymaz

Probe launched into journalists Altaylı, Saymaz

Famed Turkish author Orhan Kemal’s house in Istanbul for sale

Famed Turkish author Orhan Kemal’s house in Istanbul for sale
Bodrum underwater museum nominated for top European award

Bodrum underwater museum nominated for top European award
WORLD COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

A new draft deal at U.N. climate talks Friday proposes rich nations commit $250 billion a year to help poorer nations combat global warming in a bid to break the deadlocked negotiations.
ECONOMY Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 7.03 percent year-on-year in January-October to 47.3 million, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 22.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿